Hachalu Hundesa.

By Mahlet fasil @MahletFasil

Addis Abeba, March 30, 2021 – The trial of the assasination of Hacalu Hundessa continues nine months after his tragic death. The trail is taking place at the Federal high court Lideta branch anti- terrorism and constitutional bench. The court granted bail to the third defendant accused of killing artist Hachalu Hundesa. On March 29, 2021, the court gave an alternative appointment for today to conduct witness hearing. Abdi Alemayehu, the third defendant on the file, was granted a 10,00 ETB bail at today’s hearing.

The court had previously ruled that there was no sufficient proof linking the two other suspects on trial for the alleged involvement in the assassination of Hachalu, Kebede Gemechu and Abdi Alemayehu, directly to the killing. It was then decided that they should defend charges of crimes related to failure to report the crime and intent of robbery. Lamrot Kemal, who was charged with conspiring to assassinate Hachalu was acquitted on February 25, 2021.

Three defendants Tilahun Yami, Kebede Gemechu and Alemayehu Gemechu were arranged at the federal high court lideta branch anti- terrorism and constitutional bench to present their defense witnesses for the second time. Yesterday, the defendants were not able to present their defense witnesses. The court gave an alternative appointment for today, March 30, 2021. The defendants told the court that they didn’t have enough time to contact their witnesses. Kebede Gemechu and Tilahin Yami did not present their witnesses at today’s hearing either. The court was adjourned until April 14, 2021 for the defendants to present their defense witnesses. AS