News: Three senior security officials killed in back-to-back shooting in Amhara region

The shooting death of Abdu came within 24 hours after another killing that claimed the lives of two senior security officials of East Gojam Zone, Dejen Wereda

Addis Abeba – Abdu Hussein, the head of security department of Shewa Robit city administration, in North Shewa zone of Amhara regional state was shot and killed by “unknown individuals” late this afternoon.

The shooting death of Abdu came within 24 hours after another killing that claimed the lives of two senior security officials of East Gojam Zone, Dejen Wereda in the region. Dejen Wereda Police Department Chief, Inspector Zewdu Tadele, as well as Head of Crime Prevention Unit of East Gojam zone, Deputy Inspector Worku Shimelus, were shot and killed yesterday during a routine work to monitor eighth grade exam administration in the zone.

Citing the local administration, Addis Standard Amharic reported this morning that both were shot and killed by “unknown assailants.”

The killings yesterday and today mark yet another high level killings targeting local officials in the Amhara region. In late April, Girma Yeshitila, head of the ruling Prosperity Party in Amhara region was gunned down along with five others while en route from Mehal Meda to Debre Berihan, in north Showa zone, at a special place called Menz, Guwasa.

Girma’s killing prompted the Ethiopian Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force to announce that it had started “taking decisive measures” against “extremist forces” that it accused of “trying to take control of regional state power by destroying the constitutional order in the Amhara regional state.”AS

