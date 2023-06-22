Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Tigray interim president criticizes US embassy diplomats’ visit to occupied southern Tigray

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Tigray Interim Administration, Politics, U.S
By
0 Comments
0
83 Views

etachew Reda, Interim president of Tigray region, (Photo: Tigray Television)

Addis Abeba – Getachew Reda, President of Tigray regional state interim administration, said a visit by U.S Embassy diplomats in Addis Abeba to Alamata, a city that is part of the southern Tigray zone but is currently occupied by Amhara regional state forces and officials “amount[s] to sanctioning” the illegal occupation of Tigray’s territory.

“Whatever the objectives of their trip to Alamata & other parts of Tigray illegally occupied by Amhara forces, their decision to publicly socialize-gifts& all-with illegal authorities does amount”Whatever the objectives of their trip to Alamata & other parts of Tigray illegally occupied by Amhara forces, their decision to publicly socialize-gifts& all-with illegal authorities does amount to sanctioning a patently illegal occupation of Tigray territory by extremists hellbent on sabotaging our overtures for peace,” Getachew said.

The series of tweets sent out by Getachew came as reaction to a visit on Wednesday by a group US embassy diplomats to Alamata. The embassy has not publicized the purpose of the visit by the diplomats, but it coincided with a rally in Alamata city by members of the Amhara community asking for the administration of southern Tigray to relocate to North Wello zone of the Amhara region; they also chanted slogans that their identity as Amharas was not negotiable.

The visit by the US diplomats stirred an angry backlash from several Tigrayans online.

Earlier today, Hailu Kebede, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs at Tigray based opposition Salsay Weyane Tigray (SaWeT), said that “any official visit to the area with the help of the Amhara occupiers who committed ethnic cleansing is unacceptable & dangerous.”

Recognizing the US Government’s “principled position” on the need for peaceful resolution to the two years war that ravaged the region, Getachew added “it is not entirely clear why seasoned diplomats would indulge in a garish display of apparent complicity in a poorly written drama orchestrated by illegal authorities in occupied Tigray territories.”

He further said the interim administration believes “such behavior flies full in the face of US commitment to Pretoria. It’s totally unacceptable.”

In his first press briefing as president of the Tigray region interim administration, Getachew vowed in March this year that his administration’s primary objective was to protect territorial integrity and existence of Tigray for which the people of Tigray paid ultimate sacrifices. 

Nearly ten months after the Pretoria agreement, and despite the provision on the Nairobi Declaration of the Executive Plan on the concurrent withdrawal of foreign and non-ENDF forces from Tigray, Eritrean and Amhara forces continued occupying parts of north and north eastern Tigray as well as western Tigray and several parts of southern Tigray respectively.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said ethnic cleansing, human rights abuses and forcible expulsion of Tigrayans from Western Tigray persisted despite the November 02, 2022 peace agreement . The global rights group has urged the federal government to suspend, investigate, and appropriately prosecute commanders and officials implicated in serious rights abuses. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Security, Oromo Liberation Army, Politics
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Economy, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

News, Security, Oromo Liberation Army, Politics, Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, News Alert, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.