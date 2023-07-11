Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Tragic fact behind viral photo of five youth dumped in a ditch in Western Oromia

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Security, Oromo Liberation Army
By
0 Comments
0
34 Views
The five youth dumped in a ditch (Photo:Social Media)

By Getahun Legesse @Birmaduu2

Addis Abeba – The photo showing five young men dumped in a ditch with their hands tied behind their backs has been widely shared on social media over the past week with misleading and inaccurate captions. Some social media users claimed the disturbing image showed youth who were killed and thrown into the ditch, while others say they were buried alive.

Addis Standard spoke to two people who are close to the matter. According to the sources, the incident happened in Qilxu Karra town of Qilxu Karra district in West Wollega Zone, Western Oromia.

The five young men seen in the photo are residents of Qilxu Karra town are Obsi Dinagde, Tesfaye Terfasa, Iyassu Kassahun, Abebe Dhufera and Dessalegn Bulcha.

Around two weeks ago, they were detained by government forces on allegations of having links with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and were taken to a military camp stationed in the town near the Qilxu Karra secondary school.

Last week, their photo, which is blurred by Addis Standard, was released through social media by what the sources believe were local security forces.

A resident of Qilxu Karra town and one of the two witnesses who spoke to Addis Standard on conditions of anonymity said, Obsi Dinagde, one of the five youth with whom the source has family relations was hospitalized following a “severe assault and torture” inflicted on the five victims after their detention. 

They were able to speak to the victim while he was in a hospital and learned that the five victims were made to suffer in the ditch day and night for several days, blindfolded and their hands tied behind their back. They ere also forced to dig the ditch where they were left for days.

The source added that four days after Obsi recovered and was discharged from the hospital, local security forces took him back to a nearby military camp last week.

A second witness, who is a friend of one of the victims, and who also spoke on conditions of anonymity for fear of their safety, said that the victims “barely differentiate day and night as they were blindfolded” for days.

It is believed that they remain detained by the security, however their current circumstances is not known. “If they are still in the ditch they all certainly are ill and may need medical treatment,” the source said indicating that the location was the ditch is unknown.

The families were disallowed from visiting them in the military camp where they were supposed to be after their detention, and they know little about what is happening to them apart from handing food over to the security guards on a daily basis.

Addis Standard did not independently corroborate the witnesses’ claims. Local authorities and military leaders were unreachable for comments.

In June Addis Standard reported about surging incidents where government security forces commit atrocities on record over the past years in the context of ongoing militarized conflicts in different parts of the country. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, African Union, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, #DailyScoop, #DailyScoop
0 Comments

News, Tigray regional state, Food Security, Ethiopia, Analysis, Agriculture, Oromia Regional State
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Religion, EOTC, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.