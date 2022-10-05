Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: UN experts warn women and girls fleeing war in Tigray, Amhara, Afar at heightened risk of trafficking for sexual exploitation

Ethiopia, News, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state, Africa, Law & Justice
By
0 Comments
0
10 Views
Survivors of sexual violence in Tigray. Picture: Human Rights Watch/November 2021

Addis Ababa: UN experts warn women and girls in the war affected regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, in Northern Ethiopia are increasingly vulnerable to abduction and trafficking for sexual exploitation as they flee the war.

“We are alarmed by reports of refugee and internally displaced women and girls in the Tigray, Afar, and Amhara regions being abducted while attempting to move to safer places,” the experts have said.

According to a statement by UN’s Human Rights Commission, the experts are particularly “concerned at the risks of trafficking, for purposes of sexual exploitation, including sexual slavery”.

All warring parties have been previously accused by rights groups of using rape and sexual violence as a means of war.

In Tigray region, hundreds of children who are separated from their families are at high risk of trafficking for sexual exploitation according to the experts, and the continuing lack of humanitarian access in the region has exacerbated the problem.

The experts have also raised concerns about Eritrean Women and girls who are “at a particular risk of trafficking for sexual exploitation, following abductions and displacement”. 

The statement by UNHRC says the experts have been engaging with governments of Ethiopia and Eritrea and urged immediate national, bilateral and multilateral measures to prevent trafficking women and girls for sexual exploitation. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Tigray regional state, Diplomacy, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, African Union, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Health, News, Sudan, Africa, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Press Freedom, News, Law & Justice
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Human Rights, Gambella Regional State, Politics, Africa, Law & Justice
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.