Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: UN honors two Ethiopian peacekeepers posthumously

Ethiopia, News, African Union, United Nations, Politics, Africa
By
0 Comments
0
47 Views

Ethiopian Peacekeepers. Photo: Ethiopian Embassy/London

Addis Abeba – The UN has honored two Ethiopian peacekeepers posthumously with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal at the UN Headquarters during a ceremony to observe the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and mark the 75th anniversary of UN Peacekeeping on Thursday, 25 May.

Major Adnew Eshetu Habteseilasse, who served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA); and Yonathan Lucas Embaye, who served in a civilian capacity with the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), were honored with the medal at the ceremony, according to the UN.

Ethiopia is currently the 13th largest contributor to UN Peacekeeping with 1,470 military and police personnel serving in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN said.

During the formal ceremonies at United Nations Headquarters, Secretary-General, António Guterres, laid a wreath to honor the more than 4,200 UN peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948. He also presided over a ceremony in the General Assembly Hall at which Dag Hammarskjöld Medals were awarded posthumously to 103 military, police, and civilian peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.

The Secretary-General also presented the 2022 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award to Captain Cecilia Erzuah, a military officer from Ghana who served with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Created in 2016, the Award “recognizes the dedication and effort of an individual peacekeeper in promoting the principles of UN Security Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security”.

In 2022, three Ethiopian peacekeepers who served with United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) were honored with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal. They were Cpl Solomon Ayalew Gared, Sgt Abebe Tesfaye Masiresha, and Sgt Tekelargay Tinikshu Haile. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Women Empowerment, Perspective, Art and culture, Op/Ed
0 Comments

Innovation, News, Ethiopia, Africa, Talk Business
0 Comments

Sudan, Refugee, Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, News, Tigray regional state, Food Security, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Humanitarian Crisis in Tigray, Tigray Interim Administration
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.