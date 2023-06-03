News update: Thousands attend funeral of four Muslims killed by security forces in Addis Abeba

Thousands attended the funeral ceremony of Muslims who were killed by security forces. Photo: Harun Media

Addis Abeba – Thousands of Muslims attended the funeral ceremony of four Muslims killed by security forces in Addis Abeba following Friday prayers at the Grand Anuwar Mosque, Harun Media reported.

Three of the four who were buried today are identified by name as Zebur Mudesir, Anwar Surur and Ibrahim Denbel were shot and killed yesterday after the prayer was finished at the Grand Anuwar Mosque, the report said. The fourth, Jemil Ridwan, was among those who were seriously injured in last week’s crackdown and has since been receiving medical treatment before he succumbed to his injuries.

They were buried at the Kolfe Muslim cemetery in Addis Abeba.

The funeral of additional victims who were also killed yesterday will take place later today, Harun Media further reported, which will increase the number of causalities who were killed yesterday. The Ethiopian Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force admitted that three people were killed at the Grand Anuwar Mosque and “some people were injured.”

At least two Muslims, Siraj Mohammed and Abubeker Elias, were killed last week Friday 26 May and more than 40 people were injured after police crackdown against Muslim protesters in and around the Grand Anuwar Mosque who were protesting against the illegal demolition by Oromia region security of at least 19 Mosques in the newly formed Shaggar city, which was formerly known as Oromia Special Zone Surrounding Finfinne.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said 140 individuals had been arrested in the aftermath of the protests, and urged their release “unless there is sufficient proof of criminal act and credible charges to be filed against them.” AS