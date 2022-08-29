Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Woldiya, Dessie cities in Amhara state impose curfew, movement restrictions

Ethiopia, Amhara Regional State, News, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state
By
0 Comments
0
14 Views
Dessie City. Photo: Dessie City Administration Communication

Addis Abeba – The city administration bureaus of Woldiya and Dessie in Amhara regional states have imposed restrictions on movements of people and curfews effective Sunday 28 August.

The announcement from both cities followed earlier news on Saturday 27 August from the federal government that allied members of the federal army and Amhara regional state security forces withdrew from the city of Kobo in North Wello zone of Amhara region in order to avoid unnecessary human suffering. The federal government accused Tigrayan forces of “using human wave strategy.”

The notice from From Woliday city administration stated that a curfew was imposed prohibiting movements of people from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM local time except for personnel assigned by the security forces. Furthermore any vehicle other than the vehicles assigned for security works are prohibited movements as of 6:00 PM local time.

Similarly, the city administration of Dessie issued several points provisions including prohibiting movements of people, service provisions in city restaurants, night clubs bars and grocery shops after 7:00 PM for any reason.

It also prohibited price hikes by the city’s service providing entities and warned action will be taken against who violate the provision.

Furthermore, the city also ordered IDPs who are sheltered there to cooperate with the inspection and pre-cautionary operations by the security forces implemented for the common safety. Landlords of penisions beds, residential houses or apartment houses are also obliged to provide information on any tenant to the security institutions. DSTV service providers, gathering places where consumers chew Khat and Shisha, are also forbidden to provide service either publicly or discretely. Those who are spreading rumors and terror “in support of the enemy’s ideas and activities” will also be legally held accountable.

Guests who are staying for any reason are also prohibited from moving after 7:00 PM local. The city also appealed to its residents to inform security forces on strangers and unusual intrusions observed in the city. It also requested the youth to strengthen their support to the security forces without the need for any other organization in terms of protecting the environs.

It is strictly forbidden to carry weapons outside of provisions authorized by security forces in the city, the city administration said, adding that it was also prohibited to move both individually or in a group starting from 8:00 PM local time. AS

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Freedom of the press, News, Politics, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, Armed Conflict in Tigray, Politics, Armed conflict in Amhara and Afar state, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Ethiopia Drought, Horn of Africa, News, Social Affairs
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.