NewsAlert: Blinken due in Ethiopia next week

Secretary Blinken and PM Abiy at the US-Africa summit in Washington D.C.

Addis Abeba – State Department confirmed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Ethiopia next week.

Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger March 14-17, 2023. “On March 15, the Secretary will visit Addis Abeba, Ethiopia where he will discuss implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement to advance peace and promote transitional justice in northern Ethiopia. He will also meet humanitarian partners and civil society actors to discuss humanitarian assistance delivery, food security, and human rights,” the state department said.

He is also expected to meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat “to discuss shared global and regional priorities and follow up on commitments from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit regarding food security, climate and a just energy transition, the African diaspora, and global health. The Secretary will underscore U.S. support for African permanent representation in multilateral bodies,” the statement said. AS