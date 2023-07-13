NewsAlert: Ethiopia, Egypt agree to finalize GERD filling, rules of operations agreement in four months

Pirme Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Photo: PM Abiy

Joint Statement on Ethiopia – Egypt Relation as released by the Office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Addis Abeba – Today, July 13, 2023 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, received Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed (PhD), and resumed discussions.

The two leaders reiterated their mutual political will to enhance the bilateral relations between their two countries, politically, economically and culturally, based on the common desire to achieve their mutual interests and the prosperity of the two brotherly people, and which will also actively contribute to the stability, peace and security of the region, and their mutual ability to deal with common challenges.

On 12 July, 2023, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt in Cairo for the first time since their previous encounter during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in October 2019. Prime Minister Abiy traveled to Cairo to participate in a summit aimed… pic.twitter.com/rT13NwHlxM — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) July 13, 2023

The two leaders discussed means to overcome the current stalemate in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations, and in this regard, they agreed on the following points:

1. To initiate expedited negotiations to finalize the agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and The Sudan on the filling of the GERD and the rules of its operations, and they will do all the necessary efforts to finalize it in 4 months;

2. During the period of these negotiations, Ethiopia has indicated its commitment, during the filling of the GERD within the hydrological year 2023-2024, not to cause significant harm to Egypt and Sudan, in a manner that provides the water needs of both countries.