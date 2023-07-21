NewsAlert: Ethiopia Refugees and Returnees Service DG announces departure

Tesfahun Gobezay. Photo: FanaBC

Addis Abebe: Tesfahun Gebezay, Director General at Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), has announced that he is “leaving” his position as Director General effective today. Tesfahun was appointed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to lead RRS some two and half years ago.

He has been in change of RRS at a time when Ethiopia is hosting more than 900,000 refugees from some 26 countries, according to RRS, “making it the third largest hosting nation in Africa.”

The majority of these refugees originate from neighboring South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and the Sudan, of whome majority are currently sheltered in 25 camps, while some others are allowed to live outside the camps including the capital Addis Abeba.

#Ethiopia–#Eritrea: @EthioHRC said it is concerned about “#forcible return of an estimated 200 Eritreans, including minors” and that it will “continue to monitor and follow up with relevant authorities to verify the information.”



The Commission’s statement came in the backdrop… pic.twitter.com/gVPVPGYZJs — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) June 24, 2023

Recently however, RRS has been under the spotlight and was forced to respond to a report by Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on its concerns about forced deportation of Eritrean nationals from Addis Abeba, as well as issue a dismissal on a BBC report about the “denial of birth registration for Eritrean refugees.”

In mid July a panel of United Nations experts also issued statement strongly condemning the reports of the expulsion of hundreds of Eritrean individuals, stating that it is a clear violation of international law. The pans asked the government to cease any further deportations and put an end to the arbitrary detention of Eritrean refugees, asylum-seekers, and migrants.

The militarized violence that broke out in the neighboring Sudan in April 2023 has also resulted in more than 60, 000 refugees from 65 different nationalities, arrive at the Metema crossing point, in the Amhara region, putting further pressure on RRS.

I am writing to inform you that I will be leaving my position as Director General at Refugees & Returnees Services (RRS) starting from July 21, 2023. I want to thank you for the opportunity to work with you over the past 2.5 years… pic.twitter.com/SXu1hYVMYR — Tesfahun Gobezay (@Tesfahun_GK) July 21, 2023

In his statement announcing his departure, Tesfahun states “reversing a major media campaign” against Ethiopia as one of his achievements while leading the RRS. He added that his time at the RRS has come to an end and he has been transferred to a new responsibility. AS