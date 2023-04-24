Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

NewsAlert: Ethiopian foreign minister arrives in Tanzania

Ethiopia, News
By
0 Comments
0
9 Views

Addis Abeba– Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, arrived in Tanzania this afternoon, state media said,

The news came a day after PM Abiy Ahmed said peace negotiations with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) will start in Tanzania on Tuesday. But the state media did not mention the details on the said negotiation, and instead reported that Demeke has started a visit to four African countries including Comoros, Burundi and Uganda.

Demeke has also spoke with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassann Zanzibar, the Indian Ocean city, today “on bilateral and environmental issues,”

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Afar regional state, Armed Conflict in Tigray
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, Art and culture
0 Comments

IOM, Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, Saudi Arabia, Migration, Human Smuggling, Feature, Afar regional state, Yemen, World News, Social Affairs, Middle East
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Horn of Africa, TPLF, China, Secutity, #DailyScoop, U.S, World News, Africa, Europe
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.