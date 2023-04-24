NewsAlert: Ethiopian foreign minister arrives in Tanzania

Addis Abeba– Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, arrived in Tanzania this afternoon, state media said,

#NewsAlert: Negotiations between government, Oromo Liberation Army to start in #Tanzania: PM Abiy https://t.co/iFtHcIBdzv



PM Abiy said that next week two events will happen. The first is “all regional states presidents will travel to #Mekelle” to help cement the peace agreement.… — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 23, 2023

The news came a day after PM Abiy Ahmed said peace negotiations with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) will start in Tanzania on Tuesday. But the state media did not mention the details on the said negotiation, and instead reported that Demeke has started a visit to four African countries including Comoros, Burundi and Uganda.

Demeke has also spoke with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassann Zanzibar, the Indian Ocean city, today “on bilateral and environmental issues,”