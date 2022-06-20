Follow Us

#NewsAlert: EU Council sees not enough progress in Ethiopia to normalize relations

Ethiopia, News Alert, Politics, Europe
Josep Borrell. Picture: Screengrab

Addis Abeba – After a meeting today by the Council of the European Union, the EU has decided that although there is “some progress” in Ethiopia, it is “not enough for the full normalization” relationships between the EU and Ethiopia.

Speaking after the meeting, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President, the situation in Ethiopia was “the big discussion.” The Council believes “there is some progress but not enough for the full normalization of our relationship.”

According to Mr Borrell, although there has been progress the EU “should be cautious and any move should be conditional and transactional, depending on the improvement of humanitarian access.”

In particular, the High representative said progress must be made from “restoring basic services in Tigray [to] lifting restrictions on fuel and fertilizers.”

“This is the most pressing issue to save millions of people from death,” he said. AS

