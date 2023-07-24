Follow Us

#NewsAlert: Holy Synod calls for emergency meeting to discuss Tigray Orthodox Church

Abune Abraham (left) and Abune Petros. Photo: EOTC TV

Addis Abeba – The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC) called for an emergency plenary meeting for 01 August to discuss the recent developments in the Tigray regional state.

The call came after religious leaders of the See of Selama Kesate Birhan of Tigray Orthodox Tewahdo Church, a newly established institution separate from the EOTC, held a religious ceremony on Saturday 22 July ordaining six of the ten episcopates who were elected on Sunday last week to lead dioceses of the Tigray Orthodox Church both in the Tigray region and abroad.

The Holy Synod in Addis Abeba repeatedly opposed to the move by Tigreay religious leaders and called the process “illegal.”

At a press statement issued this afternoon by Abune Pertos, Head of the Holy Synod Secretariat and Archbishop of New York Diocese, and Abune Abraham, General Manager of the Patriarchate of EOTC and the Archbishop of Bahir Dar Diocese, the Synod in Addis Abeba said the activities of Tigray Orthodox Church violated “the dogma, canon and administrative” rules of the Church and the emergency meeting was aimed at discussing and deciding on the Holy Synod’s next move.

“The Holy Fathers in the [Tigray] region violated the constitution and canon of the church,” by ordaining the bishops at the Aksum Zion Church in the Aksum city, which “we were able to find out through the media that it was done… in an illegal way,” the Holy Synod said.

Explaining why the day of the emergency meeting was pushed to next week, the two senior leaders of the Synod said that it was because all Archbishops in all regional states as well as foreign countries “have to be present” and that it was considering the travel time and other necessary logistics for all members of the Synod in the country and abroad to participate. It was also due to the anniversary of the annual St. Gabriel day this coming Wednesday.

The Holy Synod also issued a message to the followers of the Church all over the world to wait patiently until the emergency session of the Holy Synod discussed the matter and made its decision public. AS

Written by
