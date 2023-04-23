Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

NewsAlert: Negotiations between government, Oromo Liberation Army to start in Tanzania: PM Abiy

Ethiopia, News, News Alert
By
0 Comments
0
3 Views

Addis Abeba– Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said peace talks between the government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) is planned to kick start on Tuesday 25 April in Tanzania.

PM Abiy said this during a live broadcast at an ongoing event in Addis Abeba recognizing stakeholders who played roles in ending the two years war between the federal government and Tigrayan forces with a cessation of hostilities agreement signed in Pretoria in November 2022.

PM Abiy said that next week two events will happen. The first is “all regional states presidents will travel to Mekelle” to help cement the peace agreement.

The second is the “negotiation that will be held with OLF/Shene will start in Tanzania the day after tomorrow,” he said. OLF/Shene is the term the government uses to refer to the OLA.

The government and the people “greatly want this negotiation,” PM Abiy said, and appealed to “all parties” to “think of today” as an example and to consider that “no benefit” will come out of war. He also said to provide the people of Wollega with the “respite” they deserve, all should discharge roles to consolidate peace.

Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, Addis Abeba, News, SNNPR, Social Affairs
0 Comments

Politics, Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State, News, OLF, Oppostion Parties, Oromo Liberation Front
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Addis Abeba, Horn of Africa, Amhara Regional State, News, Addis Abeba City Administration, Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Africa
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Health, Horn of Africa, #DailyScoop, Africa
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.