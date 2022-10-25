NewsAlert: Somali region MP shot dead inside Jigjiga airport

Picture: Dr. Juweria Ali.

Addis Abeba – Juweria Subcis, a member of the Somali regional state parliament, was shot by a member of federal police officer inside Jigjiga Airport in the region’s capital. Juweria died immediately due to her injuries, according to her close friend Dr. Juweria Ali.

Details are sketchy, and there is no official statement from the regional state security, but speaking to Addis Standard, Dr. Juweria said she was informed that there was an altercation between a traveler and the police officer which “led to him opening fire. Juweria was nearby and a bullet hit her,” Dr. Juweria said, adding that the regional MP “died immediately… others are injured, including Juweria’s sister.”

Mohamed Guray, Deputy Chief of Security of the Somali regional state confirmed the news to Addis Standard, and said that “the incident happened in the afternoon, around 4:00 PM local time. Details will soon be released by the communications bureau.”

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with more details from the Somali regional government as they become available.