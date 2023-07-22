NewsAlert: Tigray Orthodox Church to anoint episcopate-elects today

During the election of 10 episcopates by Tigray Orthodox Church on 16 July (Photo:Tigray Television)

Addis Abeba – Religious leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church, See of Selama Kesate Berhan said they will proceed with the anointing ceremony of the 10 episcopates who were elected on Sunday last week to lead dioceses of the Tigray Orthodox Church both in the Tigray region and abroad, regional media Tigray TV reported.

Accordingly, the dioceses of South Tigray, Western Tigray, Southeastern Tigray, and the Freminatos College of Theology in the Tigray region; as well as Tigray Orthodox Tewahdo Church in Australia, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and North America will have new episcopates.

The religious leaders in Tigray said the anointment ceremony will take place today afternoon in the city of Axum, one of the holiest sites of the Orthodox Tewahdo Church in Ethiopia.

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church (EOTC) in Addis Abeba has been repeatedly opposed the decision by the religious leader of Tigray Orthodox Church, including issuing a caution that it will take legal steps to stop the move.

In the latest such warning General Manager of the Patriarchate of EOTC and the Archbishop of Bahir Dar Diocese, Abune Abraham, did Thursday that “the preparation of the bishops in the Tigray region to act outside the Canon of the Church and in violation of the Church’s constitution is inappropriate and should be avoided.”

He further warned if the bishops in the Tigray region proceed ahead by transgressing and leaving behind the canon of the church, when it is illegal the Church will hold both the federal and the regional state governments responsible.

Earlier, management members of the Ethiopian orthodox Tewahdo (EOTC) Patriarchate’s Secretariat Office issued eight points resolution warning against the establishment of the See of Selama Kessate Berhan and related activities by the leaders of Tigray Orthodox Tewahdo Church to appoint ten bishops as candidates for episcopates.

The Office otherwise threatened it will “uphold the rights and interests of the church by following the appropriate legal procedures”. AS