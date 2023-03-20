NewsAlert: US determines Ethiopian, Eritrean and Amhara forces committed crimes against humanity in Tigray; war crimes committed by all sides

Addis Abeba – Announcing the release of the 2022 Human Rights Report, the U.S. said it has determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Forces and Amhara forces have committed “crimes against humanity” in the Tigray region, whereas all sides have committed “war crimes” during Ethiopia’s two years war that started in Tigray and spread to Amhara and Afar regions.

“Many of these crimes were not random, or a mere byproduct of war, they were calculated and deliberate,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said while announcing the report.

“After the department’s careful review of the law and the facts, I have determined that members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Defense Forces, Tigray People’s Liberation Front forces, and Amhara forces committed war crimes during the conflict in northern Ethiopia,” Blinken said explaining that all sides have committed war crimes.

Furthermore, “members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, Eritrean Defense Forces and Amhara forces also committed crimes against humanity, including murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and persecution,” Blinken said, adding that “members of the Amhara forces also committed the crime against humanity of deportation or forcible transfer and committed ethnic cleansing through their treatment of Tigrayans in western Tigray.”

Watch the full statement below