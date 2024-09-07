(Photo: EBC)

Addis Abeba – The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia announced on Friday the detention of 49 agency owners in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal human trafficking operations.

In a statement sent to state media, NISS reported that the detentions were carried out in coordination with the Ethiopian Federal Police following an “extensive study and monitoring” of suspected trafficking networks both within Ethiopia and abroad.

The security service claims its investigation revealed that approximately 15,000 Ethiopian citizens left the country through unauthorized channels between August 2023 and June 2024.

“The study identified that brokers operating domestically and in foreign countries are involved in this criminal network,” the NISS statement read. It further alleged that “tourist and work visas obtained through benefit connections are used for this act, and various bodies, including individuals working in embassies, participate in it.”

The NISS indicated that the government has established legal procedures for overseas work deployment, including agreements with various countries and the licensing of over 1,200 agencies. However, the security service asserts that some agencies have been operating illegally under the guise of legitimacy.

“The existence of agencies engaged in illegal human trafficking crimes under the cover of legality has been confirmed by the study,” the statement noted.

The investigation also implicated individuals in government structures, with NISS claiming that “some individuals working in government structures become accomplices to the illegal human trafficking crime by creating benefit connections.”

The agency warned that these illegal work deployments leave Ethiopians vulnerable to significant risks, including “human rights violations, psychological damage, rape, as well as organ theft and death.” NISS also revealed that “after citizens travel by sea, land, and air to foreign countries, they are being gathered in one center and offered for sale through negotiations with employers.”

These developments follow Ethiopia’s previous commitment to “promptly investigate” allegations regarding the mistreatment of its citizens abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that the government would work “in tandem with the Saudi authorities” to address concerns related to Ethiopian migrants.

This comes after a Human Rights Watch report revealed that Saudi border guards allegedly killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants attempting to cross the Yemen-Saudi border, using explosive weapons and gunfire—raising concerns of potential crimes against humanity.

The NISS called for public cooperation in addressing the issue, stating, “Nothing can be hidden from the eyes and ears of the people.” The security service requested that citizens report any information related to suspected trafficking activities to the relevant authorities. AS