Obituary: Prominent Tigrigna music singer Dawit Nega passes away after short illness

The late Dawit Nega. Picture: Screenshot/Ajoki Tigray clip

Addis Abeba – Dawit Nega, Prominent Tigrigna music singer/song writer Dawit Nega passed away Sunday 12 June few days after being admitted to hospital in the capital Addis Abeba. He was 34.

Dawit was admitted to Addis Hiwot Hospital in Addis Abeba on Friday after “sudden illness”, according to BBC Amharic. “He was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a flu-like illness last Monday and was being treated until Saturday.”

Friends and relatives said Dawit was admitted to the intensive care unit on Sunday afternoon but died at around 7 PM local time. Before coming to the hospital, David was administering glucose at home to relieve his pain. When he was admitted to hospital, he was told that his blood sugar level had risen and that he had developed pneumonia. Friends and relatives who were taking care of Dawit said further autopsy will be conducted.

Born and raised in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray state, Dawit once told a television interview that his parents died when he was just ten years old

Born and raised in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray state, Dawit once told a television interview that his parents died when he was just ten years old. At his early age, he sold cigarettes, chewing gum, and other small items on the streets of Mekelle to earn a living. At age 15, he applied to join “Circus Tigray” to realize his passion for music.

Although his application to join the Circus Tigray wasn’t accepted, he was given the opportunity to join a March Band and play the drums.

Among Dawit’s famous single releases include ‘Ajokhi Tigray”, “Da’amena”, “Baba Ilen”, “Hidyat Mekelle”, “Wozamei”, “Zewidero”, “Bnetselai”, “Kadus Tsebaya” and “Chocolata.”

His final single, “Ajoki Tigray”, is a song in which he expressed his tribute and longing for the people and families of Tigray who are separated due to the civil war. It was released on 23 April last year. Dawit never released an album but always said it was on progress.

Dawit is survived by his wife and a son. AS

