Fighters of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), an armed group engaged in conflict with government forces in the Oromia region, has denied reports of an internal split following claims that the central zone command, led by Sagni Nagasa, has broken away from the group.

Last week, Sagni told the media that his faction would no longer operate under the OLA, claiming that the group lacks “bylaws and a constitution” and accusing its leader, Kumsa Diriba, also known as Jaal Marroo, of authoritarianism.

“The individual appointed as the leader of the OLA effectively became the law and constitution of the organization, embodying its entire authority. For years, efforts were made to align his personal ambitions with organizational principles, but each attempt only led to further failure. Consequently, the armed OLA forces fighting in different regions fell into disarray,” Sagni told BBC Afaan Oromoo.

However, according to the OLA’s Public Relations Office, Sagni Nagasa was dismissed from the group months ago “on account of treasonous sabotage.”

“There has been incontrovertible evidence indicating his links with ENDF officers and operatives,” the office informed Addis Standard.

“[There is no split within the OLA], not in the slightest. Sagni is merely a disgruntled former member of the organization whose actions are unanimously condemned by all commands of the OLA across Oromia,” the office added.

The group rejected allegations of authoritarianism against its leader, Kumsa Diriba, clarifying that the army is led collectively by the chief commander, deputy chief commander, a seven-member executive committee, and 57 individuals in various roles, functioning as the organization’s general assembly.

According to the BBC, Sagni Nagasa, who had served as the commander of the OLA’s central zone and one of the seven executive committee members, was appointed as the head of intelligence for the group following the second round of talks between the OLA and the government, held in Tanzania in November of last year.

Sagni reportedly refused his appointment as intelligence chief and declined to transfer control of the fighters under his command, escalating tensions with the leader, Kumsa Diriba.

Sagni told BBC Afaan Oromoo that he is “open to talks” with the government.

The militarized conflict between OLA and government forces has plagued the Oromia region leading to considerable loss of life, alleged human rights abuses, and extensive disruption of civilian communities across the region. AS