(Photo: Social Media/ Lammii Gammachuu)

Addis Abeba– The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), along with civil society organizations, have announced an agreement to work toward establishing a ‘Transitional National Unity Government of Oromia’ to address the region’s worsening political and security crises.

Following a four-day conference held from February 19–22, 2025, in Addis Abeba, the groups stated that their goal is to “ensure democratic governance, self-determination, and expanded public services until a permanent system is established through a popular mandate.”

In a joint statement, the OFC and OLF affirmed that “the full restoration of the Oromo people’s freedom and rights is essential for lasting peace” and pledged to use “all available means to ensure peace is restored and maintained in Oromia.”

The groups also proposed integrating the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) into a formal security structure under the transitional administration’s authority. The OLA, described as “Oromo freedom fighters,” would be responsible for “maintaining the peace, security, and boundaries of Oromia” following an inclusive political negotiation process.

The statement reaffirmed that “Finfinnee’s status as the rightful capital of Oromia” must be recognized and pledged to “legally reclaim all encroached territories through diplomatic and legal channels.”

The statement warned that Oromo forces “will not disarm our vigilance” while engaging in negotiations. “Every commitment must be tested against tangible outcomes within defined timelines. Empty promises will no longer suffice,” they declared.

The statement urged “all genuine Oromo forces, regardless of their method of struggle, to resolve their political differences and galvanize their unity in rallying behind this initiative to save the nation.” It also called on the federal and Oromia regional governments to “engage sincerely with these resolutions, as their success is in the best interest of all Ethiopians and the Horn of Africa.”

The Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), in a press release dated July 14, 2024, previously called for an inclusive national dialogue and a cessation of hostilities, describing a “crisis worse than ever before” and a widespread “commonality of war.”

The OFC highlighted the pervasive conflict between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) across all 22 zones of Oromia, marked by “arrests, beatings, displacement, mass burning of civilian houses, killing of cattle, civilians burned alive, and other egregious killings.”AS