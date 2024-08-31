Ongoing attacks by armed groups in Derra district of Oromia region claim six more lives in latest violence

Since June 2024, at least four major attacks have occurred in the Derra district, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 civilians (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – In a tragic escalation of violence and conflict that continued for six days in the Darra district, located in the North Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, at least six civilians have been killed.

In interviews with Addis Standard, residents of Darra district attributed the attack to armed groups, namely the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and non-state militia Fano.

Besides the tragic loss of civilian lives, the violence resulted in the displacement of families, the destruction of over 50 homes, and substantial damage to critical infrastructure.

A resident of Gundomeskel city in the Darra district, who requested anonymity for their safety, informed Addis Standard that on 25 August, 2024, three civilians were killed and two wounded in Tuti village, Darra district, during an attack allegedly perpetrated by members of the OLA.

The same informant also disclosed that an attack by members of the Fano group on 27 August, 2024, in Jiru Dada village, Darra district, resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, while two people remain wounded.

The deceased were identified as Ayale Kababo from Dhanka, Jima Senbeto from Agemsa, and Borja Dabale from Horo, all over 80 years old. Marid Jima and two women were injured in the attack.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at Gundomeskel Primary Hospital,” the source revealed.

The resident further reported that armed groups have repeatedly attacked residents living in the rural areas of Birje, Wara Gabro, Salalkula, and Jiru Dada villages in the Derra district.

“When we requested intervention from the Ethiopian National Defense Force, military leaders responded that they could not engage with the militants,” the resident claimed. “They told us their only task is to protect the city.”

Another anonymous resident from Jiru Dada village reported that attacks by the OLA, also referred to by the government as ‘Shane,’ and the Fano militia group have devastated both Jiru Dada and Tuti villages.

As a result of the recent attacks, the resident disclosed that civilian properties have been destroyed, with an estimated 32 to 50 homes burned down and livestock looted.

“As a family, we fled our home and sought refuge in the jungle to escape the violence,” the resident said.

He also noted that there are 43 villages in the Darra district, many of which have become uninhabitable.

Furthermore, the resident alleged that in 14 of these villages, government administrative structures have collapsed due to the ongoing security crisis involving federal forces, the OLA, and Fano.

“Gundomeskel city remains one of the few habitable areas, attracting several residents who flee from rural areas,” he added.

The resident also reported that developing towns such as Cheka, Salalkula, Tuti, and Salesh have also been affected by the conflict.

“Movement between villages has become severely restricted; residents often travel on foot due to a lack of vehicles,” he continued. “Despite the Ethiopian National Defense Force being stationed just three kilometers away in Cheka town, civilians continue to suffer from repeated attacks.”

In recent years, the Darra district has become a hotspot for escalating violent conflicts as government forces separately confront the Fano militia and OLA.

The district has also witnessed frequent clashes between these two armed groups.

Addis Standard has been reporting on the repeated attacks suffered by the residents of Darra district.

At least four major attacks, including the most recent violence, have occurred in the district since June 2024 alone.

One of the recent attacks, on 24 July, 2024, in Ilu Goda Chaffee, Darra district, claimed the lives of three civilians and injured one individual.

On 17 July, 2024, an attack in the village of Jiru Dada resulted in the deaths of at least three civilians.

Another incident on 15 June, 2024, in the villages of Jirruu Dadaa and Warree Gabroo, both located in the Darra district, led to the deaths of four civilians.

In the aftermath of these attacks, residents have reported mass displacement from conflict-prone areas due to security concerns.

Attempts by Addis Standard to contact Gebeyehu Habte, the deputy administrator of the North Shewa Zone located in the Oromia region, have been unsuccessful. AS