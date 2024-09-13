Field Marshal Berhanu Jula (Photo/FDRE Defense Force/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has issued a statement “strongly condemning” what it describes as “provocative statements” allegedly made by Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of the General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF).

The ONLF’s statement refers to a video aired on Ethio-Forum on 08 September, 2024, in which Field Marshal Berhanu allegedly described the ONLF as an “enemy of the Ethiopian state” created by Egypt.

The ONLF characterizes these alleged statements as “unfounded” and a “blatant attack on the integrity and legality of the ONLF as a recognized political party.”

The organization expressed concerns over these alleged remarks, stating they “contradict the spirit and letter” of the 2018 peace agreement signed between the ONLF and the Ethiopian government in Asmara, Eritrea.

The ONLF called on the Ethiopian government to “immediately clarify the authenticity of this video” and to “publicly repudiate the statement if it is found to be doctored or misrepresented.”

If the statement is confirmed, the ONLF requests that the government “provide a clear and prompt response disassociating itself from this harmful rhetoric and reaffirm its commitment to the peace agreement.”

The organization emphasized its commitment to the peace process, stating it will continue to pursue “the Somali people’s right to self-determination, as recognized by international laws and the Ethiopian constitution, through non-violent political means.”

However, the ONLF indicated that “silence or inaction from the Ethiopian government will not be acceptable” and may lead the organization to “reassess its position and actions moving forward.” AS