Addis Abeba – The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has announced its decision to suspend participation in the Ethiopian National Dialogue process, citing a lack of “inclusivity” and “transparency.”

In a statement released on 20 October 2024, the group criticized recent actions by the ruling party in the Somali region, claiming they have undermined the process by “unilaterally selecting participants,” violating the agreement with political parties, and “sidelining diverse voices.”

According to ONLF, this “exclusionary approach” contradicts the purpose of the National Dialogue, which is meant to “bring together all stakeholders to address the root causes of conflict.”

The group also highlighted the absence of key political actors from Amhara, Oromia, and Tigray, stating that ongoing conflicts in these regions make the current dialogue “one-sided and incapable of delivering genuine peace.”

The statement from the ONLF comes as the National Dialogue Commission is conducting its agenda gathering and consultation meetings in the Somali region.

Mesfin Araya, Chief Commissioner of the National Dialogue Commission, stated that the commission has been gathering agendas in various regions, including Jigjiga, Gode, and Dolo Ado.

“Since Monday, 14 October, 2024, we have engaged over 1,000 community representatives, allowing them to identify their concerns and priorities,” Mesfin explained. He further emphasized that the participation of the community in these forums was “highly significant” and “commendable.”

The commissioner also noted that the process in Jigjiga will continue with 100 selected representatives from political parties, government bodies, civil society organizations, and other influential individuals.

ONLF is the latest political party to criticize the National Dialogue process. Previously, the Caucus of Opposition Parties (CoP), an alliance of eleven opposition groups, accused the Commission of straying from its goal of facilitating a national dialogue and instead serving “political purposes” for the ruling party.

In June 2024, the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) also expressed reservations about the Commission’s recent actions.

The Commission itself has reported challenges in some regions. Last week, they acknowledged that ongoing conflict in the Amhara region and unresolved “preliminary issues” in Tigray have significantly hindered its operations.

Tibebu Tadesse, the Commission’s spokesperson, told Addis Standard, “The Commission has attempted to engage with relevant stakeholders,” but “prevailing conditions” in Amhara have made it impossible to conduct training programs in many districts.

The ONLF statement concludes by affirming the group’s commitment to a “genuine, inclusive, and transparent dialogue.” However, they maintain that they will not participate until such a process is reinstated. AS