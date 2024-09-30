Op-ed: Antimicrobial Resistance in Africa

Landmark declaration agreeing to combat antimicrobial resistance signed by 193 countries at the United Nations General Assembly (Photo: UK.gov)

By Prof. Dame Sally Davies @UKAMREnvoy

UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance

Addis Abeba – Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a global health emergency, and for Africa, the stakes are high. AMR already claims over a million lives annually worldwide, and a study published in the Lancet this week shows that by 2050, AMR-related deaths will increase by almost two thirds, with an estimated 39 million lives lost.

Africa is disproportionately affected by AMR. Not only through the tragic loss of life but also the economic impact AMR further compounds the challenges faced in finding solutions to climate change, economic growth, and job creation.

This situation demanded urgent attention, and I am proud of the declaration that was agreed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Meeting on AMR, attended by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. This was a key moment for the world to commit to urgent action to save lives, including equitable access to antibiotics, sustainable financing, and a new science panel to provide governments with independent advice on the scale of the challenges and its solutions.

The new Political Declaration on AMR outlines ambitious goals, including an overarching target to reduce AMR-related deaths by 10%. This important target should reinvigorate global efforts, especially when it comes to the mobilisation of resources, implementation of National Action Plans, and the acceleration of practical solutions. However, while these declarations are necessary, the real work lies in translating commitments into concrete actions that directly benefit some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

A collective focus on ensuring equitable access to essential antibiotics, diagnostics, and vaccines is vital and. for Africa, improving healthcare infrastructure and broadening access to these life-saving treatments could save tens of millions of lives by 2050. The UK’s plan to support better access to antibiotics, as an example of the UK and Africa working together in partnership. We acknowledge and encourage similar efforts from other global actors to address some of the challenges in some regions in the continent, including weak healthcare systems, limited diagnostic capabilities, and insufficient drug availability.

The declaration also emphasises the importance of surveillance and data collection across the One Health spectrum, which links human, animal, and environmental health. Africa’s vast agricultural sector, coupled with its rising demand for animal products, makes responsible antibiotic use in farming essential. Investments in AMR surveillance, like those spearheaded by the UK’s Fleming Fund, will help countries build laboratory capacity to monitor resistance trends, track outbreaks, and target interventions.

I have been committed to the fight against this Grand Pandemic for over a decade and know the importance of science and data to inform policy to drive action. That is why I am delighted that the declaration includes a commitment to establish a new independent global scientific panel which will provide clear guidance to Member States on the actions they can take to tackle AMR. I believe that this panel should be based in Africa – where it can draw upon the continent’s expertise and AMR experience.

The declaration highlights the importance of involving the private sector in combating AMR, particularly through innovation and environmentally friendly antibiotic production. This must be paired with support for local research and development, ensuring that Africa is a player in the development of solutions to AMR.

The UK and Africa will work together to meet this challenge. Through our partnership with Africa CDC, investment in laboratories and new therapeutics/treatments, combined with support for antibiotic access.

The fight against AMR is not just a health issue; it is a matter of social justice. For Africa, this fight demands increased access to essential antibiotics, improved surveillance, and the political will to ensure long-term solutions are in place.

The UNGA High-Level Meeting was a critical opportunity for the world to work together, secure collective commitments and it has begun to forge a path toward a healthier, more resilient future.

Professor Dame Sally Davies is UK’s Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance. Previously, she served as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK government from March 2011 to September 2019, having held the post on an interim basis since June 2010