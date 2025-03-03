Opinion: Ethics of Performative Charity: Giving with dignity, not spectacle

(Photo: michigandaily.com)

By Demessie Girma

Addis Abeba –There is no exaggeration in stating that the internet—along with its offshoots like the web and social media—has been one of the greatest forces in democratizing humanity. The world is, in a sense, conversing with itself in real time. We witness events unfolding as if living in a digital village, and we entertain ourselves with content once unimaginable through traditional media. From the ever-entertaining prank calls of Brooke and Jubal in the U.S. to the Indian-style, not-so-harmless stick beatings and elaborate whodunit pranks, the variety of online amusements is vast. Somewhere in between, the light-hearted Ethiopian pranks add their own unique flavor to the global spectrum of digital humor.

It is in human nature to be endlessly creative, and with digital platforms offering unprecedented reach, individuals now have opportunities not only to monetize clicks but also to build personal brands. More than ever, success in the digital realm is tied to visibility, engagement, and the ability to carve out a distinct niche. It is this aspect of self-promotion—and the new dynamics of influence—that has prompted this commentary.

Recently, I authored a commentary titled “Luxury in Poverty: Psychology behind lavish spending in poor countries like Ethiopia,” published by Addis Standard. That piece was sparked by an ostentatious, gold-embroidered Ethiopian dress carrying a staggering price tag of about 2 million birr—a stark contrast to the economic realities faced by many in the country.

Turning back to the subject of personal promotion, I am particularly concerned with the ethical gray areas of what appears to be charitable acts. Loosely described as performative charity, a growing number of individuals seem eager to jump on this trend—blurring the line between genuine philanthropy and self-serving spectacle. Many engage in these acts not only for public recognition but also as a lucrative avenue for monetization, as such content tends to attract significant online engagement.

One notable example is a Mexican TikToker who conceals bundles of cash in his old, worn-out sneaker while endlessly ingratiating himself with vulnerable individuals—subjecting them to prolonged interviews to determine who is worthy of his generosity.

Closer to home, I began noticing similar patterns in what could be regarded as performative charity. One recurring act on TikTok involves a group of young individuals, presumably connected through church activities, actively seeking out elderly and vulnerable women living alone. They present these individuals with a bundle of 10,000 or 20,000 birr but only after prompting them to share their hardships on camera. While financial aid is commendable, the manner in which it is presented raises ethical concerns. Why must their suffering be turned into entertainment? Why is their distress put on public display for validation?

Initially, I viewed these acts with skepticism but refrained from forming a strong opinion. However, my perspective changed upon encountering another Ethiopian TikToker, who has fully embraced this performative charity trend. On an occasion I watched on TikTok, the vulnerable individuals are asked to take as much cash as they can from an open briefcase, further sensationalizing the act of giving. Given this individual’s history of excessive self-promotion—at one point branding himself under the grandiose title of “president”—this practice fits squarely into the category of performative charity, prioritizing spectacle over genuine goodwill.

At its core, charity should be about uplifting the vulnerable, not about making the giver feel superior or admired. Yet, social media is flooded with videos of people surprising struggling workers or the homeless with money—often recording their reactions as if their distress is entertainment. The problem with this behavior goes beyond mere bad taste; it speaks to a fundamental misunderstanding of what ethical giving should be.

The Sociological Perspective

Public displays of charity reinforce a dangerous power imbalance. The giver assumes a position of control—not just over the donation but over the recipient’s emotions and public image. Many of these viral acts involve an artificial selection process where the “worthy” are chosen in a manner akin to a reality show, forcing the needy into performances of gratitude. This process is dehumanizing, reducing individuals to objects in a philanthropic game show rather than people with dignity.

Furthermore, such acts deflect attention from systemic issues. Instead of addressing the root causes of poverty, these publicized gestures imply that individual generosity—rather than structural reforms—is the solution. This distracts from discussions about fair wages, social safety nets, and economic justice.

The Psychological Perspective

Why do some individuals insist on making charity a public performance? The answer often lies in the savior complex—a psychological tendency where a person seeks to validate their self-worth by “rescuing” others. While helping those in need should be an act of empathy, it is often co-opted as an ego-boosting mechanism for the wealthy.

Social media has amplified this phenomenon by rewarding visibility. Every Like, Comment, and Share delivers a dopamine rush, reinforcing the behavior and encouraging further self-serving acts disguised as altruism. Some influencers even monetize their charitable performances, profiting more from ad revenue and sponsorships than they give away. Ultimately, these staged acts of generosity serve the giver’s personal brand far more than they serve the recipients.

True generosity is found in silent giving, in acts of kindness unseen, and in a commitment to systemic change rather than fleeting social media glory.”

Performative charity is not limited to individuals; corporations are among the worst offenders, frequently blurring the line between corporate social responsibility and self-promotional spectacle.

Last year, I explored this issue in a LinkedIn commentary entitled “Unveiling the Veil of Performative Altruism: Benevolence vs. Showmanship” after encountering ostentatious advertisements from two Ethiopian banks. While refraining from naming specific institutions, these promotional campaigns appeared disconnected from the realities of the communities they claimed to serve. This phenomenon extends beyond banking, permeating various industries and even donor nations, where acts of goodwill are often accompanied by self-congratulatory marketing campaigns. At its core, this reflects a troubling fusion of charity and corporate branding, further eroding the sincerity of philanthropic efforts.

The Ethics of True Generosity

True generosity does not seek an audience. If an individual genuinely wishes to help the needy, they should consider the following:

Give Anonymously: Real kindness does not require recognition. Donating without publicity ensures that the focus remains on the help, not the helper.

Support Systemic Solutions: Instead of one-time donations caught on camera, invest in sustainable change—such as funding educational programs, supporting job initiatives, or advocating for policy reforms.

Respect Human Dignity and Privacy: No one should be forced to display their suffering for financial relief. The vulnerable deserve the same privacy rights and personal data protection that anyone else would expect. Seek consent, uphold confidentiality, and prioritize the well-being of those in need over the desire for personal validation.

This article is concerned with the growing trend of performative charity, a phenomenon that raises significant ethical questions. Social media platforms like TikTok have provided us with immense opportunities to be creative in ways we never imagined before, allowing for both self-promotion and monetization. However, just because these platforms enable us to engage in certain behaviors does not mean we should do so without ethical consideration. The ability to act must be weighed against the moral implications of those actions.

Performative charity often reduces acts of kindness to mere content, where the suffering of the needy is showcased for personal gain. It transforms what should be acts of compassion into digital spectacles designed to harvest engagement. Instead of serving as a tool for genuine goodwill, it frequently reinforces existing power imbalances, exploiting vulnerability under the guise of generosity.

True philanthropy should focus on meaningful impact rather than public validation. The wealthy and privileged must recognize that real generosity requires neither an audience nor a stage. Instead, it demands sincerity, humility, and a commitment to long-term solutions that address the root causes of poverty and suffering.

If social media users and influencers genuinely wish to help those in need, they must rethink their approach. Ethical giving means prioritizing the dignity of recipients over personal recognition. It involves supporting systemic solutions, donating anonymously when possible, and respecting the privacy and autonomy of those receiving aid.

Ultimately, philanthropy should be about empowering others, not elevating oneself. The dignity of the recipient must always take precedence over the visibility of the giver. Real charity does not seek applause; it seeks impact. True generosity is found in silent giving, in acts of kindness unseen, and in a commitment to systemic change rather than fleeting social media glory.

To be clear, this commentary is in no way intended to discourage acts of charity. On the contrary, I wholeheartedly support those who find themselves in a position to help others and encourage them to do their utmost. However, the most impactful form of charity goes beyond temporary relief. It should be a lasting investment that uplifts those in need, equipping them with the tools and resources to improve their circumstances sustainably.

By focusing on long-term empowerment rather than short-lived gestures, we can foster a culture of meaningful giving—one that respects dignity, values privacy, and prioritizes true change over digital spectacle. AS

Demessie Girma, PhD, CEng, MIET, SMIEEE, is a technologist specializing in emerging technologies, with a particular focus on mobile cloud computing and AI. Beyond his expertise in technology, Dr. Demessie enjoys writing on cultural, linguistic, and social topics that pique his interest and provide valuable insights.