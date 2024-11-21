(Photo: Social Media/ Daniel Gemeda)

Addis Abeba– The Oromia Regional Government and the opposition party, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), have issued separate statements condemning the horrific killings of a young man identified as “Dereje Amare,” allegedly carried out by the armed group “Fano” in Darra district, North Shewa Zone.

The statements follow the widespread circulation of a social media video showing the “gruesome beheading” of the 17-year-old Dereje Amare in the conflict-ridden Darra district.

In a statement issued on 21 November, 2024, Hailu Adugna, head of the Oromia regional government communications office, expressed that the regional government strongly condemns “the inhumane and gruesome actions carried out by the extremist Fano group” and emphasized its commitment to safeguarding the safety of its citizens.

“This act by the extremist Fano group not only reflects their deep-seated disdain for nations, nationalities, and the Oromo people, but also reveals their lack of conscience and their identity as a self-serving, short-sighted group with no regard for the future,” he stated.

“These groups have shifted their focus to indiscriminately killing and terrorizing communities wherever they escape from the National Defense Forces,” Hailu added. He further accused the group referred to as “Shane”, a term used by the government to refer to the Oromo Liberation Army, of facilitating the conditions for the killing in Darra district.

“When Fano carries out such brutal actions, Shane creates conditions by disarming the community,” he claimed.

In his statement, Hailu affirmed, “The government will take necessary measures by identifying and separating extremist groups from peaceful citizens.”

The Oromo Liberation Front, in its statement issued today, also condemned the killings, describing them as “serious and grave war crimes committed against our people by Fano militants and government forces.”

The OLF pointed fingers not only at the Fanno armed group but also at the government, claiming, “In addition to the photo and video evidence, the National Defense Forces have forcibly prevented residents from burying the bodies of those killed by Fano.”

The party also accused Fano of expanding its attacks in what the opposition party claimed to be controlled areas by the armed group. “Currently, in areas controlled by Fano, heinous crimes are being committed, including the confiscation of land and property and the public execution of civilians ranging from newborns to the elderly,” the statement alleged.

The Darra district where, according to the BBC, the gruesome killing of the young man was committed has been a scene of violent conflict.

An assessment by Addis Standard reveals that, from July to October 2024, over 43 civilians lost their lives in the Darra district during confrontations involving government forces, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), and various armed militias, including Fano militants.

The violent episodes included targeted killings, abductions, and drone attacks that devastated local communities, with victims ranging from farmers and students to religious leaders.

The persistent conflict has transformed the Darra district into a tragic battleground, where civilians bear the most significant consequences of ongoing armed confrontations.

Incidents such as the kidnapping and murder of Sheik Mohammed Mekin Haji, an Imam, and a drone strike that killed multiple individuals highlight the severe humanitarian impact of the unresolved regional tensions. AS