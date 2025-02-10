Awelu Abdi, Vice President of Oromia Regional State. (Photo: FBC)

Addis Abeba– Awelu Abdi, Vice President of Oromia Regional State, said that 900,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been returned to their homes so far, adding that “work is being done to make the region free of IDPs by the end of this year.”

He made the remark during the 8th regular session of the 4th year of the 6th term of the Caffee Oromia on February 9, 2025, in response to questions raised by members.

Awelu indicated that millions of people had been displaced in the region over the past four to five years and stated that the government is working with the community to facilitate their return.

“We have been working to make Oromia free of IDPs,” he said, adding that “over 1 million people were displaced, but now about 900,000 have been returned.”

He noted that efforts are ongoing to return the remaining IDPs and provide them with necessary support. “There are IDPs in Jimma,” he said, “in Sasiga and Haro Limu districts of Wollega, in East Bale, and in Goomole district of Borana zone.” He added that these areas “have been identified, and efforts are being made to make them free of IDPs.”

The Vice President stated that for the coming year, the regional government has developed a plan to transition IDPs from aid dependency to self-sufficiency. “We will move from an aid-dependent approach,” he said, “to a productivity-focused approach for the IDPs.”

However, he mentioned that preparations are being made to respond appropriately to potential challenges such as famine and other natural disasters.

Millions of residents in Oromia have faced displacement due to various factors, including conflicts and drought. UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in July 2024 that over 1 million people were displaced in the region, with 65 percent due to conflict and 18 percent due to drought.

A March 2024 report by Addis Standard indicated that displaced persons in Western Oromia, particularly those affected by conflicts between government forces and irregular armed groups, were facing severe hardships. AS