The Amhara National Regional State Supreme Court. (Photo: Amhara Communications)

Addis Abeba – The Amhara Region Judges’ Association has condemned the ongoing detention of judges across the restive Amhara region, reporting that over 35 judges were “unjustly detained and later released” in the past year, with eight judges still in detention.

In a statement released on 18 October 2024, the Association stated that over the past year, the detention of judges in the Amhara region has reportedly escalated, with some incidents “resulting in fatalities.”

The Association described the practice as “dangerous,” stating that it “undermines judicial independence,” and added that it not only interferes with judicial functions but also compromises the professional integrity of the judiciary.

The statement from the Judges Association comes amid a militarized conflict between government forces and the non-state Fano militias that has plagued the Amhara region for more than a year.

A previous report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) expressed alarm over “mass arbitrary detentions” in Amhara, particularly in Gondar and Bahir Dar, noting that many of those detained were held “without following due legal process.”

The Association said most of these arrests were made “in connection with their professional duties” and condemned the practice of “publicly arresting and detaining judges while they are actively serving.”

Despite ongoing dialogue efforts between the Association’s leadership and court officials to address the issue, the problem “persists,” the statement said. The Association acknowledged the “commendable” efforts by the region’s Supreme Court to resolve past detentions but emphasized the need for more decisive action.

Citing Article 79 of the FDRE Constitution, the Association stressed that judicial independence is “essential” for ensuring a fair legal system, protecting citizens’ rights, and maintaining the rule of law. It warned that the current situation is not only preventing judges from performing their duties freely but also “diminishes their honor” and leads to a “loss of professional dedication and morale.”

The Association called on the regional government to “urgently release” the detained judges and demanded an immediate end to “unwarranted arrests.” It also urged authorities to take “corrective actions” against entities responsible for such acts and to support the Supreme Court’s efforts to find a lasting solution.AS