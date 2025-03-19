(Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba– More than 56 people were reportedly abducted when armed men attacked a bus traveling from Addis Abeba to Debre Markos in Degem district, North Shewa zone of the Oromia region, near Ali Doro town, on March 17, 2025. Eyewitnesses told Addis Standard that the attackers took passengers to an unknown location.

A witness who requested anonymity for safety reasons said the incident took place in Ali Doro town. “The attack happened in Ali Doro. It’s a location below East Fabrika, after you leave Fitche,” he said. The witness, who was driving a heavy-duty truck, recalled hearing gunfire and deciding to change direction to observe from a distance.

“We were close to the bus, following not far behind it. We were carrying heavy cargo. When the shooting started, we stopped and turned around to observe from a distance,” he said, adding that the bus was forced to stop due to the gunfire.

The witness reported that after the gunfire, the armed men engaged in combat with regional security forces. “At the time, the armed men had significant force. While half of them exchanged fire with the Special Forces, the others were beating passengers and forcing them off the bus,” he said. As the situation worsened, he decided to turn back and headed to Fitche town.

Another eyewitness, who also requested anonymity for safety reasons, described the situation as “horrific.” He said he was traveling the same route in a minibus when he saw gunfire directed at a Felege Ghion bus ahead of him.

“It was intense gunfire. The bus was immediately hit in the tires and stopped,” he said. “They were severely beating the passengers as they forced them off. The area is wilderness and cliffs. I don’t know where they were taking them, but they were beating them and taking them downhill.”

The source added, “The armed men had braided hair,” and said he believed they were members of OLF-Shene, a term the government uses to refer to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

An employee of the Felege Ghion bus company confirmed to Addis Standard that the attack targeted a bus traveling from Addis Abeba to Debre Markos. He said he had heard that one driver was shot and that many passengers, including the driver’s assistant, were abducted. He added that he currently does not know the whereabouts of the passengers and declined to provide additional information.

This is not the first time Addis Standard has reported on kidnappings targeting civilians traveling on this route. In July 2024, more than 100 university students were abducted near Garba Guracha town in North Shewa zone while traveling from the Amhara region to Addis Abeba. Families of the abducted students later told Addis Standard that the kidnappers demanded ransom payments.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), in its third annual human rights report released in July 2024, highlighted an increase in kidnappings for ransom affecting both the Oromia and Amhara regions.

In October 2023, Addis Standard reported that financially motivated kidnappings were increasing in Oromia, with officials citing the ongoing war between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army as a contributing factor. AS