Over half a million displaced in Amhara face dire conditions as shelters crumble; IDPs in Tigray struggle with overcrowding

Last year, thousands of individuals residing at the Jara IDP center in the North Wollo Zone of the Amhara region expressed their distress through a peaceful demonstration highlighted the fact that it has been over two months since they last received their ration (Photo: DW)

Addis Abeba – The humanitarian situation in the crisis-hit Amhara region remains a serious concern, with more than half a million displaced people in urgent need of shelter and essential non-food items. According to the Global Shelter Cluster (GSC), the living conditions of over 560,000 individuals residing in 33 internally displaced persons (IDP) sites and collective centers across the region—including those in the North and South Wollo zones—remain “severe due to prolonged use, overcrowding, and structural damage,” rendering many shelters uninhabitable.

In its latest report, the GSC, an Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) coordination mechanism supporting populations affected by disasters and conflict-induced displacement, highlighted that overcrowding and maintenance deficiencies persist. According to GSC, shelters initially designed for short-term use and constructed four years ago continue to house IDPs without necessary repairs.

“In Debre Birhan, overcrowding has overwhelmed resources, increasing protection risks, including gender-based violence concerns,” the report stated. “Over the past two years, only a small number of IDPs, including those in host communities, have received non-food item kits.”

The report further noted that the deteriorating security situation has severely impacted livelihoods, particularly in Western Amhara, including North, East, and West Gojjam zones, as well as the Awi Zone, leaving many without sustainable means of support.

“Despite urgent needs, slow progress and inactive humanitarian partners continue to hinder response efforts due to resource shortages and operational constraints,” the GSC stated.

Last year, Addis Standard reported that thousands of individuals residing at the Jara IDP center in the North Wollo Zone of the Amhara region faced a severe food shortage. These individuals, displaced from the Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions, expressed their distress through a peaceful demonstration, highlighting the critical lack of food assistance.

A report published in September 2024 by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) further documented displacement and relocation across eight zones of the Amhara region over the preceding four months. According to the OCHA, a total of 76,345 individuals were displaced during this period. Of these, 34% have integrated into local communities, while the majority have sought refuge in overcrowded collective centers.

The GSC report also highlighted the dire conditions of the more than 900,000 displaced individuals in the Tigray region, with 18% of IDPs across 90 collective centers experiencing “severe overcrowding and a lack of privacy,” which, according to the organization, “pose serious health and protection risks.”

Additionally, the report noted that the IDP population in Endabaguna has surged to 365% of the host population, while the town’s three collective centers remain critically overburdened, offering inadequate living conditions.

“In Shire, schools accommodate IDPs far beyond their intended capacity, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks and worsening conditions, especially for women, children, and other vulnerable groups,” the organization stated. “In Tselemit, displaced individuals previously sheltered in host communities are now moving into overcrowded sites due to dwindling resources, further stretching limited services.”

In December 2024, Addis Standard reported that internally displaced persons (IDPs) returning to the war-affected districts of Tselemti, Laelay Tselemti, and Mai Tsebri in northwestern Tigray continue to face critical challenges, including a lack of basic public services, persistent insecurity, and minimal humanitarian assistance.

Despite the return of over 56,000 individuals to their areas of origin since July 2024, the article highlighted that conditions remain dire, with residents struggling to rebuild their lives amid deteriorating infrastructure and limited government support. AS