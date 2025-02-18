(Photo: National Dialogue Commission)

Addis Abeba– The House of Peoples’ Representatives has extended The National Dialogue Commission’s mandate for an additional year, citing the need to “complete its remaining tasks,” state media reported.

The extension, approved during the House’s first emergency session of its fourth working year, comes as the Commission neared the end of its initial mandate. Established in 2022, the Commission has been engaged in participant identification and agenda gathering for discussions on key national issues in several regions of the country.

However, its work has faced criticism, particularly from opposition groups who argue it lacks inclusivity.The Caucus of Opposition Parties (CoP), a coalition of 11 opposition groups, has accused the Commission of being “used for political purposes” by the ruling party and failing to ensure a “genuinely inclusive process.” Similarly, major opposition parties in Oromia, including the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), have opted out of the process, citing concerns over its “approach” and overall credibility.

The Center for Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) previously issued a petition calling for more transparency and inclusivity in Ethiopia’s national dialogue. The petition highlighted issues such as the lack of plans to include armed groups from conflict-affected regions, insufficient safeguards against government influence, and inadequate representation of major religious institutions.

In an editorial published in March last year, Addis Standard highlighted the imperative to include not only armed groups but also key opposition political parties and other important stakeholders to redeem the national dialogue process.

Security challenges have also affected the Commission’s work. It previously stated that the ongoing war in the Amhara region and unresolved “preliminary issues” in Tigray have posed “significant obstacles” to its operations. AS