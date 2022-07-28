Follow Us

Pictorial: Celebratory welcome for Ethiopia’s World Athletics Championships heroes

Ethiopia, News, Art and culture
Arrival on the night of 27 July

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian athletics team that participated in the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon, U.S.A, received a celebratory welcome starting from the arrival of the team last night at the Bole International Airport in Addis Abeba.

Athlete Derartu Tulu, President of Ethiopian Athletics Federation and the heroine behind all

Ethiopia finished second behind the U.S.A. in the medal table winning a total of ten medals: four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Athlete Gotytom Gebreslase
Athlete Tamirat Tola.

Ethiopia scooped up the gold medals in both women and men marathons with athlete Gotytom Gebreslase and athlete Tamirat Tola. Athlete Mosinet Geremew brought silver in men’s marathon.

Athlete Letesenbet Gidey

Athlete Letesenbet Gidey claimed gold the women’s 10,000m.

Athlete Gudaf Tsegay
Athlete Dawit Seyaum

Athlete Gudaf Tsegay won the women’s 5,000m title with compatriot athlete Dawit Seyaum taking bronze. Gudaf also second win was silver in the 1500m.

Athlete Werkuha Getachew
Athlete Mekides Abebe

Athlete Werkuha Getachew won silver in the women’s 3000m steeplechase while athlete Mekides Abebe won bronze.

Athlete Lamecha Girma

Athlete Lamecha Girma was the other medalist who won in the men’s steeplechase.

Pictures credit: Ethiopian Athletics Federation/Addis Abeba City Communication Bureau/Addis Abeba Youth and Sports Bureau

Written by
