Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ( Photo: ENA)

Addis Abeba– Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told parliament on Thursday that Ethiopia has “no desire to invade Eritrea for the sake of the Red Sea,” while emphasizing that access to the sea is “existential” for the country.

“Our desire is to negotiate based on the principle of give and take,” Abiy said, adding that Ethiopia seeks a solution that “benefits people” and aligns with “market principles.” He warned that avoiding discussions on the issue could have long-term consequences. “If we ignore this today, it will create problems in the future. We must address it, engage in discussions, not resort to conflict. War is unnecessary,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Earlier this week, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said his country was “perplexed” by Ethiopia’s “misguided and outdated ambitions” for maritime access, warning against any attempts to achieve this goal “through diplomacy or military force.”

Lt. Gen. Tsadkan Gebretensae, Vice President of the Tigray Interim Administration, has also warned that war between Ethiopia and Eritrea “seems inevitable,” with Tigray at risk of becoming the main battleground. Similarly, Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, accused Eritrea of being among those “who think they can benefit from turmoil that will be created in Tigray.”

Likewise, U.S. Senator James Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced concern over the situation, warning that renewed conflict in “northern Ethiopia” could have “catastrophic consequences” and calling on both Ethiopia and Eritrea to “immediately de-escalate tensions.”

Amid these tensions, Abiy rejected accusations that Ethiopia seeks confrontation with Eritrea. “Many accusations have been made, but most do not hold water,” he said, describing Eritreans as “a brotherly and kind-hearted people” who, like Ethiopians, seek development. “What is needed is economic progress, not war. Our goal is not to harm each other but to work together for mutual growth.”

However, he asserted that Ethiopia is prepared to defend itself if necessary. “We do not have any fear—this must be underlined,” he said. “No one is emboldened to challenge us. We are fully prepared.” He stressed, however, that Ethiopia’s military readiness is aimed at “preventing war, not initiating it,” stating, “We have no desire to start a conflict.”

He emphasized that Ethiopia’s role in the region has been to promote “peace and development,” citing its involvement in Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan. “We have refrained from engaging in direct military conflict with anyone so far, and our goal is to continue this path,” he said.

Abiy also warned against external provocations. “There should be no provocation from any side because if provoked, the retaliation will be significant,” he said. “But I assure you, on our part, there will be no provocation.” He reiterated that Ethiopia’s position on Red Sea access is not tied to the ruling Prosperity Party or the current parliament but is a national priority.

“A country with 130 million people, a growing economy, and aspirations to lift itself out of poverty cannot remain confined while its access is restricted,” he said.

He called for a “peaceful and mutually beneficial solution” to Ethiopia’s quest for maritime access, urging the international community to acknowledge Ethiopia’s needs while ensuring that “our neighbors also benefit.” “We want this matter to be resolved through dialogue and understanding,” he added. AS