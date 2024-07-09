PM Abiy in Port Sudan for official visit

Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Port Sudan for an official work visit, according to state media reports.

Following the conflict in Sudan, the country’s military government and various international organizations have relocated their headquarters from Khartoum to Port Sudan. A short readout from the prime minister’s office states, “The visit is a further step in Prime Minister Abiy’s efforts to stabilize Sudan.”

Addressing lawmakers last Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, “We were trying to resolve the issues between two warring parties peacefully while remaining neutral.”

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war between two rival factions of the military government since April 15, 2023: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict has resulted in an estimated 13,000–15,000 deaths and 33,000 injuries. Additionally, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced, and more than 2.1 million have fled the country as refugees. AS