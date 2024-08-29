The late Professor Andreas Esheté. Photo: Screenshot

Addis Abeba – Andreas Esheté, a distinguished philosopher and former president of the Addis Abeba University (AAU), passed away on 29 August, the university announced.

Andreas was known as a man of great intellect, compassion, and dedication to the betterment of humanity through his various roles in human rights, peace, and democracy works in Ethiopia and beyond, just as much he was known for his contributions to the drafting of the current Ethiopian multinational constitution in 1995.

Andreas served as the UNESCO Chair for Human Rights, Peace, and Democracy at Addis Abeba University (AAU) and was an advisor to Ethiopia’s late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi. One of the few forefront intellectuals of the Ethiopian Student Movement, and an early member of the All Ethiopian Socialist Movement, Andreas’s commitment to justice and equality was reflected in his numerous roles and achievements throughout his illustrious career ever since the Ethiopian revolution of 1974, of which his role was paramount.

As a young student, he studied philosophy at Williams College and Yale University, and he taught at prestigious American universities, including Brown, UCLA, UC-Berkeley, and the University of Pennsylvania. His academic work spanned both moral and political philosophy, and he was a published author of many essays on these subjects. Beyond philosophy, he also wrote extensively on Ethiopian history and culture, leaving a lasting impact on the intellectual landscape.

Andreas’s contributions extended far beyond intelligentsia. Among his impactful roles were Chair of the Panel of Experts for the Federalism Forum, a biennial international conference that brought together federative countries.

“His commitment to preserving Ethiopia’s cultural heritage was evident through his work with the Association for the Return of the Maqdala Ethiopian Treasures,” a close friend of Andreas told Addis Standard via text message.

Furthermore, Andreas also played a pivotal role in commemorating Ethiopia’s history as the Chair of the Centennial Commemoration of the Battle of Adwa and served as Coordinator for Constitutional and Governance Issues for the Inter-Africa Group. Andreas was the President of Addis Abeba University from 2004 to 2011, where he made significant contributions to the advancement of higher education in Ethiopia.

His dedication to human rights was further reflected in his role as Chair of the Interim Board of the African Union Human Rights Memorial Project, a position he held in circa 2011. Andreas was also a member of the Scientific Committee on Labor History of Africa, served as the Deputy Chair of the Tana High-Level Forum, and was a member of the Board of the Forum of Federations.

Andreas Esheté will be remembered as a visionary leader, a dedicated educator, and a tireless advocate for human rights and democracy. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to pursue justice, peace, and equality. He is survived by his son, family, friends, colleagues, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched throughout his remarkable journey as an intellectual of integrity and virtue. AS