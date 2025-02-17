(Photo: X/Raila Odinga)

By Hussien Mohamed Yusuf

Addis Abeba – If there is one thing that has remained consistent in Raila Odinga’s political career, it is his resilience in the face of defeat. Over the past three decades, he has contested and lost multiple elections, faced betrayals, and navigated political storms that would have ended the careers of many. But for Odinga, every setback is merely a setup for another battle. His recent failure to clinch the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship is just the latest episode in a long series of political heartbreaks. While many Kenyans saw this as his perfect exit plan from the local political scene, it turns out that fate—and perhaps Odinga himself—had other plans.

His bid for the AU’s top seat was ambitious and, on paper, a logical move. With decades of political experience, international connections, and a deep understanding of governance, Odinga seemed well-positioned to take on the diplomatic role.

For his supporters, this was a chance for him to finally leave the grueling world of Kenyan politics and step onto the continental stage. But as with many of his past pursuits, the road to victory was not smooth. Political dynamics within the AU, shifting alliances, and backroom negotiations all played a role in derailing his campaign. In the end, he found himself yet again on the losing side, proving that even outside Kenya, the ghosts of political misfortune continue to follow him.

For many Kenyans, the news of his loss was met with mixed emotions. His loyal followers were disappointed, seeing it as yet another unfair outcome for their leader. However, for others, the thought of Odinga returning home to rekindle his political activism was not exactly exciting. Some had already begun celebrating his potential departure, imagining a Kenya without his constant political presence. There was even a running joke that the government might have secretly lobbied against him just to keep him from leaving local politics. But if Kenyans have learned anything over the years, it is that Raila Odinga is not one to fade into the background.

Even before the dust settled on his AU loss, speculation about his next move had already begun. Will he return to challenge President William Ruto’s administration? Will he rekindle his opposition role, organizing protests and demanding accountability? Or will he set his sights on another ambitious goal, perhaps even a sixth attempt at the presidency? One thing is certain—Odinga will not sit back and watch.

His political instincts and deep-rooted influence in Kenyan politics mean that he is unlikely to take a quiet retirement. In fact, by the time Kenyans are done processing his latest defeat, he will likely have already distanced himself from Ruto’s administration and started laying the groundwork for his next big political fight.

Odinga’s resilience is both admirable and, at times, exhausting for his critics. His ability to turn every loss into a rallying cry has kept him relevant in Kenyan politics for decades. While other leaders retreat after repeated failures, he uses them as fuel for his next move. His loss in the AU race may have dashed his continental ambitions, but it has also reignited his influence at home. If history is anything to go by, he will soon be back in the headlines, calling for reforms, mobilizing his base, and reminding Kenyans why he remains a formidable force in the country’s political landscape.

Ultimately, Raila Odinga is a man who never gets tired of defeat. To him, every setback is just another chapter in a long and unfinished story. Whether one supports or opposes him, there is no denying that his presence in Kenyan politics is as inevitable as the next election cycle. And while some may have hoped that his AU bid would give him a graceful exit, it seems Baba is here to stay—for yet another round of political battles. AS

Editor’s Note: The writer Hussien Mohamed Yusuf can be reached at [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer’s and do not necessarily reflect the editorial of Addis Standard.