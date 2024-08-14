Regional peace council faces hurdles in mediating Amhara region conflict

(Photo: China Daily)



Addis Abeba – The Amhara Regional Peace Council, established to mediate the year-long militarized conflict between government forces and Fano militias in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, has reported significant challenges in its efforts to facilitate dialogue.

Eyachew Teshale, the Council’s public relations officer, told the BBC that the disorganized structure of the Fano forces has been a major obstacle to initiating negotiations. “The lack of unity and clear leadership within Fano makes it difficult to coordinate talks,” Eyachew explained.

The 15-member Council, established following a regional peace conference conducted in Bahir Dar from June 24 to 25, 2024, aimed to bring both parties to the negotiating table. However, after a month of operation, progress has been limited.

According to Eyachew, the Council has conducted discussions at various administrative levels, including districts, but conflicting signals have hindered progress. “When one side shows willingness, the other often responds negatively,” he notes.

Despite these setbacks, the Peace Council maintains its focus on facilitating formal dialogue.

The Council’s efforts coincide with recent informal talks mentioned by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who stated, “We have been in discussions with forces in the Amhara region for some time.” However, Eyachew clarified that these government-led talks are separate from the Council’s initiatives.

The Council’s report follows a violent incident in which the Amhara regional government reported the “brutal execution” of at least four elders by Fano armed groups, who suspected them of being members of the newly established Peace Council.

The regional government, in a statement, indicated that 13 other local elders who were captured along with the deceased are still in the custody of the Fano armed groups. AS