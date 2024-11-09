(Photo: Oromia Militia Office/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Residents across Ethiopia’s Oromia region, including farmers and government employees, report increasing financial strain from what they describe as recurring demands by local authorities to fund student meal programs and support local militia expenses.

A farmer from the Kofale district in the West Arsi zone, speaking anonymously, shared that since early 2024, residents have been asked to contribute money for student meals, militia uniforms, and food supplies. “The Kebele Administrator comes to our homes with militia members,” he explained, adding that they ask for funds for militia support, including uniforms and food.

The farmer noted that the requests vary in frequency and nature. “Initially, they ask for money for uniforms. A few days later, they return for food contributions.”

He added that the amount requested often depends on the contributor’s land size, sharing that he was recently asked to provide “1,000 birr for student meals, militia food, and uniforms.” While he acknowledged the importance of the meal programs, he claimed, “no food has been provided.”

The farmer further alleged that resisting these demands carries risks. “If we object, we risk being taken to the police station,” he said, citing a neighbor who was detained for seven days after showing reluctance to pay.

Similarly, Tesfaye Tolosa (name changed), a primary school teacher in the town of Shashemene, Oromia region, expressed concern over unexplained deductions from his monthly salary of 6,000 birr. He explained that rising living costs already make it difficult to meet his family’s basic needs.

Tesfaye stated that he has been asked to contribute between 600 and 700 birr for local militia support, including uniforms and the student meal program. “This is making life harder for teachers and government employees,” he said, adding that “sometimes they deduct from our salary without informing us, claiming it’s for humanitarian or militia support.”

This is not the first time residents of Oromia have reported being compelled by government authorities to contribute to militia and local government initiatives.

Previously, Addis Standard reported on the implementation of “Gachana Sirna,” a regional militia recruitment system that led to the forced conscription of farmers in the Horro Guduru Wollega zone.

Under this system, farmers were reportedly required to undergo militia training to access agricultural supplies, with others facing detention during recruitment drives. AS