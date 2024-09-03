(Photo: Addis Standard)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has reported an alarming increase in kidnappings across the Amhara and Oromia regions, linked to ongoing conflicts and a loosening of government administrative structures.

According to the EHRC, kidnappers often target individuals in transit, at home, or in their workplaces.

The report states that many victims who couldn’t pay ransoms suffered severe human rights violations, including killings.

The commission’s findings indicate that these abductions are being carried out by a range of actors, including violent forces, organized criminal groups, and even some members of government security forces.

While many of these abductions are financially motivated, with captors demanding high ransom payments for the release of their victims, some occur for political purposes or in retaliation.

The report cites several incidents, including the June 2024 abduction of Debark University students near Gerba Guracha in the Oromia region.

In this case, a group claiming to be the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) stopped buses and abducted passengers, with many students among the victims.

The exact number of abducted and released students remains unclear due to conflicting reports and the difficulty in gathering evidence.

Another incident highlighted in the report occurred on 22 August 2024, near Gerba Guracha, where an unspecified number of passengers were abducted from a public bus, and the driver and his assistant were killed.

In February 2024, 20 people were kidnapped from a farmers’ association in Babu Iteya Kebele, Oromia region. Most were released after paying ransoms ranging from 120,000 birr to undisclosed amounts.

In the Amhara region, the EHRC documents an incident from 15 July, 2024, in South Mechia district, North Gojjam Zone.

According to the report, an armed group known locally as ‘Fano’ abducted 17 residents, accusing them of collaborating with the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and violating a warning by attending a political meeting in Bahir Dar.

The EHRC reports that the captives were forced to kneel and march through Gerjerje town. Four of the captives were later found dead, while others were released after paying ransoms, according to local residents interviewed by the commission.

The report also highlights the targeting of aid workers.

The EHRC states that on 28 June, 2024, four World Vision health workers were kidnapped in West Gondar Zone while traveling to a refugee camp.

According to the commission, three were released weeks later after ransom payments. Local officials have also been victims.

The EHRC reports that in June 2024, Bekele Kacha, administrator of Seden Sodo district, was abducted and later found dead despite his family paying a ransom.

Rakeb Mesfin, the acting commissioner of the EHRC, called for comprehensive measures to address the issue, stating, “To put a permanent end to the ongoing disturbing acts of kidnapping in various parts of Ethiopia, it is essential to take effective measures, including addressing the root causes and triggers of kidnapping, resolving the conflict through peaceful means, and establishing lasting peace.”

The commission urges the federal and regional governments to strengthen efforts to prevent abductions, ensure the safe release of victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The EHRC also calls on all parties, including armed groups, to respect international humanitarian law and human rights principles. AS