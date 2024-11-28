(Photo: Social Media/ Daniel Gemeda)

Addis Abeba– The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO) has raised concerns over what it describes as “conflict-inciting online speeches” following the “gruesome beheading” of a 17-year-old in Darra District, North Shewa Zone, Oromia Region.

In a statement released on November 27, 2024, EHRCO reported a rise in inflammatory rhetoric after the teenager’s killing, allegedly by militants. The organization warned that such rhetoric risks provoking “ resentment between communities” and could lead to “improper acts.”

Condemning the killing, EHRCO urged authorities to “pay adequate attention, follow up on the matter, and hold those responsible for the murder legally accountable.” It also emphasized the need to address “those engaging in conflict-inciting activities that may lead to additional violence.”

EHRCO also highlighted its repeated efforts to draw attention to the broader issue of violence, stating that it has “called on the government to peacefully address ongoing violence in different parts of the country” and to stop the killings and kidnappings that affect civilians. The organization noted that the lack of effective preventive measures by federal and regional governments has “worsened the situation.”

EHRCO called on community elders, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and media outlets to “condemn both the killing and the spread of conflict-inciting speeches.” It also announced a “special investigation into the matter” and pledged to release its findings soon.

The killing of a 17-year-old in Darrra District, identified as Dereje Amare, who was “gruesomely beheaded” by armed individuals allegedly linked to the Fano militia, has sparked outrage on social media after a video of the incident circulated online.

Daara district, where the incident occurred, has been a flashpoint of conflict, with clashes involving government forces, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), and the Fano militia.

Previously, the Oromia Regional Government condemned the killing, stating that “the inhumane and gruesome actions carried out by the extremist Fano group” highlight the need to safeguard citizens’ safety.

The opposition Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) also condemned the killing. The OLF accused Fano militants and government forces of involvement in “serious and grave war crimes” in Dera District.

Addis Standard previously reported that 16 residents of Darra District, North Shewa Zone, Oromia Region, were detained by government forces after raising concerns to the media about ongoing violence in the area and recent civilian killings allegedly carried out by the Fano militia. AS