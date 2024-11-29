RRS to relocate Eritrean asylum seekers from capital to refugee shelter in Afar region

(Photo: UNHCR)

Addis Abeba– The Refugee and Returnee Service (RRS) has revealed plans to relocate Eritrean asylum seekers currently residing in Addis Abeba to a proposed shelter site in the Afar region.

Daba Lemesa, Director of Refugee Protection at RRS, told Voice of America: “We are preparing accommodation facilities in the Abala area to house asylum-seeking refugees.” He reported that the implementation timeline depends on pending budget allocation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Daba reported that the Eritreans asylum seekers would not be registered while still in the capital, as official registration typically occurs when individuals cross a border within a 25-kilometer radius. “Consequently, those without documentation will be gathered in a designated center before being relocated,” he told VOA.

“While we have conducted preliminary studies and preparations, we are holding back on moving them due to financial issues,” Daba stated. “However, we aim to ensure that these Eritreans receive the assistance they need once relocated.”

The relocation comes amid reports of challenges facing undocumented refugees in the capital by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Enguday Meskele, EHRC Director of Refugee Rights, pointed out that the refugees are “vulnerable to numerous challenges due to their lack of legal status.” she added, “Without proper documentation, they have limited access to basic services like education and healthcare.”

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) previously reported on the steady influx of Eritrean asylum seekers arriving in Ethiopia, particularly through the northern regions of Afar and Tigray. The agency noted that more than 20,000 Eritreans have crossed into Ethiopia since January 2024, bringing the total number of registered Eritrean refugees in the country to over 70,000.

Media reports indicate that Eritrean and Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia’s conflict-ridden Amhara region are urging relocation, citing frequent attacks and deteriorating security conditions.

Refugees at Alemwach camp in North Gondar, which hosts over 21,000 Eritreans, have reported incidents of robbery, kidnapping, and violence, with camp leaders noting at least nine fatalities in the past year. AS