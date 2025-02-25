(Photo: Tigray Television)

Addis Abeba– Salsay Woyane Tigray, an opposition party in the Tigray region, has reversed its earlier decision and announced plans to participate in the Tigray Regional Interim Council, following recent changes that granted the council decision-making authority, replacing its previous advisory role.

In a statement issued on February 24, the party said it had raised concerns about the council’s framework, which were addressed through changes introduced in Regulation 10/2026

Alula Hailu, chairman of Salsay Woyane Tigray, stated that the party aims to turn the council into “a platform for addressing all of Tigray’s challenges.” Yemane Kassa, Head of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, added that the party had advocated for the inclusion of specific issues, many of which were incorporated.

Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, had previously noted that the amended regulation, approved by a majority vote, granted the council decision-making powers. The regulation also shifted the council’s accountability from the president to “conscience, law, and the people.”

Under the revised framework, the number of council members has increased from 105 to 152, and seven standing committees have been established, including one focused on monitoring the implementation of the Pretoria Agreement.

Salsay Woyane Tigray was initially absent from the Advisory Council’s formation, along with security bodies and members of the region’s diaspora. The Advisory council, established on February 2, 2024, was originally tasked with “conducting advisory and supportive activities” for the Interim Administration.

The party had previously announced on January 22 that it would not participate in the council, accusing the interim administration of “structuring the council’s regulations to serve its own interests.”

The Advisory Council was formed amid a deepening rift within the TPLF, particularly between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, with tensions escalating since the party’s 14th Congress.

Tensions have further intensified after some senior members of Tigray’s military forces made an unprecedented call for the dissolution and restructuring of the region’s interim administration. In a shift from their previously neutral stance, they expressed support for one faction within the TPLF’s internal divide, raising concerns that the political crisis could escalate into a military one. AS