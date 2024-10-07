Samara University reports fissures, structural damage following 4.9 magnitude earthquake

A view of damaged buildings and ground fissures caused by the 4.9 magnitude earthquake. (Photo: Samara University)

Addis Abeba – Samara University has reported that an earthquake, which struck the Awash Fentale district and surrounding areas on the night of 06 October 2024, caused structural damage to homes and ground fissures.

The earthquake, recorded at 8:10 PM, had a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale and was felt as far as Addis Abeba, according to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA). Samara University confirmed that the tremor resulted in damage to buildings and cracks in the ground in the affected areas.

In a statement shared on social media, the university noted that seismic activity in the Awash Fentale area has persisted for more than two weeks. The university’s Geology Department has been conducting field assessments, particularly in Sabure Kebele, to evaluate the extent of the damage and raise awareness about safety measures.

During discussions with local residents, geologists from the university advised the community to avoid the mountainous regions around Fentale and areas near the Kesem Dam, warning of ongoing risks from further seismic activity.

International geological agencies, including the U.S. Geological Survey, have also monitored the recent earthquakes in the region, documenting the tremors, including the one recorded last night.

Residents in Addis Abeba also reported feeling the quake, with many taking to social media to share their experiences. Videos and posts showed people, particularly those living in condominiums, evacuating their buildings as a precaution during the tremor.

Samara University expressed concern over the ongoing seismic disturbances, highlighting the distress caused by the damage to homes in the area. AS