Second Strategic Review on Implementation of Pretoria Agreement commences today

The First Strategic Review held on March 11 in Addis Abeba (Photo: AU)

Addis Abeba – The Second Strategic Review on the Implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), facilitated by the African Union, is set to commence today, according to a communiqué posted on TPLF’s official Facebook page.

Representatives from the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) are expected to attend this evaluation meeting.

The TPLF’s official Facebook page states that the party’s Central Committee has suspended its ongoing internal meeting and evaluation in light of the African Union review.

The social media update also indicates that senior party leaders have been preparing documents and conducting internal evaluations since last week in preparation for this strategic review.

This meeting follows the First Strategic Review held on March 11 in Addis Abeba. After that initial gathering, the Federal Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) “restated their dedication to the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA)” and “decided to consult regularly and to convene in a similar format within the next few months.”

Last week, the US State Department announced that Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mike Hammer, will visit Ethiopia to attend the Second Strategic Review on the Implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA).

The State Department statement noted, “The United States remains committed to supporting the Ethiopian government and the Tigray Interim Regional Administration in achieving a lasting peace.” AS