Millions in Ethiopia are living in fear of becoming the next victim of this harrowing crime.

Illustration: Matias Samuel/Addis Standard

Addis Abeba – In a tragic and increasingly common story, Ethiopians again woke up to deeply troubling news that emerged in the first week of this month. The news of more than 150 university students who were kidnapped near Garba Guracha town in the North Showa zone of Oromia regional state. The students were traveling from Debark University, in the Amhara regional state, to Addis Abeba, the capital when they were kidnapped by armed men.

No sooner than this heinous act of criminal, kidnappers began demanding exorbitant sums of money from their victims, according to several reports including by this publication based on victims’ accounts. Impoverished families who are struggling to make ends meet are being forced to pay for criminals.

It is now an undeniable reality that millions in Ethiopia are living in fear of becoming the next victim of this harrowing crime, which is leaving families shattered and communities paralyzed

This is the second time when criminals targeted university students. The news of the kidnapping of dozens of women university students from Dembi Dollo University in western Oromia on 17 December 2019 shocked Ethiopians and was a national agenda; but it had no closure since. Countless similar cases have since become frequent stories across different regions, mainly in Oromia regional state, but also in Amhara, Benishangul Gumuz, Tigray, and Gambella regional states.

It is now an undeniable reality that millions in Ethiopia are living in fear of becoming the next victim of this harrowing crime, which is leaving families shattered and communities paralyzed. But beyond that, the trend highlights a glaring and unforgivable failure of the security apparatus both at federal and regional levels to ensure the safety and security of civilians. Despite numerous promises of reform and modernization at the various branches of the security apparatus, including police and the army, the Ethiopian state remains woefully inept at addressing this burgeoning crisis, raising grave concerns about governance, law enforcement, and societal stability.

Kidnapping for ransom is therefore not merely a criminal issue, it is a reflection of deeper systemic failures. It thrives in an environment where law enforcement is indifferent to addressing the crisis at best and corrupt to the level of becoming an accomplice at worst. After the countless reports of kidnapping for ransom, including by this publication over the past six years, it is now clear that perpetrators are operating with impunity, knowing full well that the chances of being apprehended and prosecuted are slim to nonexistent. This is emboldening more actors to join the act and creating a vicious cycle of violence and extortion.

This gap between promises and action has eroded public trust in government security institutions whose primary job is to protect the safety and security of citizens, is enabling the criminals, and turning the crime into a lucrative enterprise

One can discuss and theorize several factors contributing to the proliferation of this criminal act, including the multiple militarized hostilities in Oromia and Amhara, two of Ethiopia’s largest regional states. But at the heart of the problem is a lack of will by the country’s political and security leadership to recognize the state of the crisis. Grandstanding and rhetoric about the effectiveness of the security apparatus have replaced actionable policies and effective law enforcement strategies. Year after year, federal and regional officials have pledged to crack down on this crime, yet tangible results are conspicuously absent.

This gap between promises and action has eroded public trust in government security institutions whose primary job is to protect the safety and security of citizens, is enabling the criminals, and turning the crime into a lucrative enterprise.

This is not to mention the economic impact of kidnapping for ransom. Beyond the immediate financial ruin of paying ransoms, the pervasive fear stifles economic activity, deprives free movement of goods and people, discourages local investment, and prompts a brain drain as young professionals and entrepreneurs seek safer environments abroad. Nothing describes a vicious cycle of impoverishing and weakening the very fabric of communities.

…law enforcement agencies both at federal and regional levels must recognize the possible existence of sophisticated criminal operatives and treat the crisis as a national crisis that requires the coordinated mobilization of the various security apparatus

Ethiopia needs an urgent, comprehensive, and multifaceted approach to tackle this crisis. Firstly, law enforcement agencies both at federal and regional levels must recognize the possible existence of sophisticated criminal operatives and treat the crisis as a national crisis that requires the coordinated mobilization of the various security apparatus. Specialized anti-kidnapping units should also be established. Additionally, the legal framework surrounding kidnapping must be stringent, ensuring swift and severe punishment for perpetrators.

Secondly, the state must prioritize intelligence-led policing. Modern technologies and data analytics should be leveraged to predict, prevent, and respond to kidnappings. Collaborative efforts with international agencies can also help dismantle cross-border kidnapping rings.

Thirdly, community engagement is crucial. Public awareness campaigns through the multi-million state-owned and affiliated media houses can equip communities with the knowledge on how to cooperate with security forces to prevent and apprehend criminals. Community policing initiatives can foster trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the communities they serve, making it harder for kidnappers to operate with impunity. But that requires federal and regional state governments to recognize the level of the crises in the first place.

Lastly, addressing the root causes of crime, including poverty and unemployment, is essential. But there is nothing as urgent as the need to end Ethiopia’s multiple militarized conflicts through political settlement. This publication has pleaded for a peaceful resolution of all conflicts on multiple occasions. The state’s inability to end kidnapping for ransom is not just a failure of policy but it is conspicuously linked to these conflicts.

It is time the the government rose to the occasion, not only to restore public confidence but to uphold the fundamental promise of safety and security for all its citizens. The time for complacency and inaction is over. The time for action is now! AS