Seven senior OLF leaders released after over four years of detention without charges, despite repeated court orders

Senior OLF leaders stand together holding flowers after being released from detention

Addis Abeba – Seven senior leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) were released today after spending more than four years in detention without charges, despite multiple court orders for their release, OLF spokesperson Lemi Gemechu told Addis Standard.

The freed individuals are Abdi Regassa, Lemi Begna, Dawit Abdeta, Michael Boran, Kenessa Ayana, Gada Oljira, and Gada Gabisa. These senior OLF members had been in the custody of Oromia police since 2020 and 2021.

The detainees’ lawyer confirmed to Addis Standard that their release was not the result of a new court ruling, as the courts had already ordered their freedom on multiple occasions. He noted that the police ultimately took the initiative to release them, as they had been legally cleared of charges for some time.

According to Lemi Gemechu, the detainees were notified to arrange bail before being transferred from the Burayu detention center to the Oromia Police Commission. Following the release decision, they were returned to Burayu to finalize the process.

The OLF leaders were detained by the Oromia police between 2020 and 2021, following various accusations, including involvement in the killing of a police officer and the assassination of prominent Oromo singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa. Despite repeated court orders for their release, the detainees remained in custody.

Several were moved frequently between different detention centers, with family members and legal representatives often left unaware of their whereabouts. In one instance, following an April 2023 transfer, families were not informed of their location for two weeks, adding to the distress.

Court rulings in 2021 and 2022 had already cleared the detainees of all charges due to a lack of evidence. Yet, despite these rulings, the detainees continued to be held by authorities. Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, criticized these prolonged detentions and the lack of transparency in the treatment of the detainees.

Lemi Gemechu attributed their eventual release to sustained pressure from the OLF, human rights organizations, political parties, and public advocacy. AS