Jigjiga city, the capital of Somali Regional State (Photo: Social Media)

By Mohamud A. Ahmed

Addis Abeba – Maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals, and self-worth. This insight resonates powerfully with Bertrand Russell’s reflections on the shadows of power that loom over the Somali Regional State.

True leadership demands the courage to prioritize principles over power, to step back when clinging too tightly threatens the integrity of governance itself. Yet, in a political culture where dissent is met with hostility, leaders often mistake stubbornness for strength, confusing the suppression of opposition with effective rule. The essence of leadership should lie in safeguarding the well-being of society and embracing criticism as a tool for growth, not a threat to authority.

Russell’s observation lays bare a discomforting truth: the most intense disputes are fueled not by facts but by beliefs held without sufficient evidence. In a region scarred by decades of conflict, political leaders often dismiss opposing views with indignation, mistaking vehement defense for legitimacy. Their intolerance for dissent mirrors Russell’s metaphor of theology versus arithmetic—where the former thrives on passion and persecution, the latter on evidence and calm reasoning. This tendency to equate loyalty with truth reveals a deeper fragility within the political elite, whose reluctance to confront alternative perspectives only deepens societal divisions.

Amidst the chorus of complaints about corruption, nepotism, and poor governance, a new and unmistakable breeze of free expression is sweeping through the Somali region.

For the first time in decades, voices of discontent rise openly, critiquing authority without the immediate fear of retribution. While instances of arrest targeting youth and opposition figures for their words are regrettable, they should not eclipse the broader progress: a society that is gradually shedding its fear of speaking truth to power. This emerging freedom reflects a significant departure from the days when dissent was synonymous with danger, signaling a shift towards a more transparent and accountable governance.

The credit for this transformation, at least partially, must go to the current Ethiopian leadership, whose allowance for public criticism has expanded the democratic space in the region. However, this progress remains fragile. The challenge now is to deepen this commitment to free speech, ensuring that occasional missteps do not erode the gains made. A society that can express its grievances is one that can begin to heal them—if leaders have the courage to listen.

Corruption, Nepotism Unraveled

Corruption in the Somali region is not merely a symptom of poor leadership but a deeply entrenched epidemic—an inheritance from decades of institutional decay. Weaponizing this issue for political gain without addressing its systemic roots risks plunging the region back into chaos. Effective reform requires a focus on accountability mechanisms that transcend partisan interests, not a partisan frenzy that obscures the real causes of corruption.

The 4.5 formula—initially conceived to balance power among clans—has instead ensnared governance in a web of nepotism, where competence is often sacrificed for clan loyalty. As long as leaders are bound by tribal interests rather than institutional integrity, the fight against corruption will remain a Sisyphean task.

Genuine progress demands a shift from lineage to meritocracy, ensuring that appointments are based on competence, not kinship. The battle against corruption must rise above tribal allegiances and focus on strengthening institutions that serve the public interest.

Corruption in the Somali region is not merely a symptom of poor leadership but a deeply entrenched epidemic.”

The gleaming roads and rising skyscrapers of urban centers in the Somali region present a facade of progress that obscures a stark reality—the persistent neglect of rural areas. This focus on urban development, while visually impressive, has deepened the divide between the city and the countryside, fueling resentment among rural communities who feel abandoned in the rush for modernization. The imbalance exposes a fundamental flaw in governance: an obsession with visible progress that disregards the needs of the majority who dwell outside city limits.

Addressing this divide requires a comprehensive strategy that balances urban ambitions with rural realities. Recent improvements in project oversight and increased awareness of corruption are steps in the right direction, but they must be part of a broader framework that ensures equitable development. Sustainable progress demands that urban and rural priorities move in tandem, addressing the structural inequalities that have long been ignored. Bridging this gap is not merely a matter of fairness but a prerequisite for lasting peace and stability.

Beyond Partisan Lenses

In the quest for accountable governance, the role of writers and scholars must not be viewed through partisan lenses but rather as a vital asset to the Somali region’s progress. The frequency of critical writing is not a sign of political allegiance but an expression of a profound responsibility—to educate, inform, and provoke reflection among both the public and leaders. Intellectual critique should be considered a catalyst for reform, not a threat to authority. Dismissing scholars as opposition mouthpieces stifles dialogue and deprives the region of the wisdom necessary for meaningful progress.

True intellectual engagement transcends immediate political battles, focusing instead on long-term visions for governance that are inclusive, just, and accountable. By highlighting corruption, nepotism, and governance failures, scholars are not sowing discord but planting the seeds for a reformed and resilient system. For a region that has long been mired in the darkness of silence and complicity, the role of writers is to keep the light of scrutiny burning bright—ensuring that those in power are held to account not out of malice but out of a genuine desire for a better future.

Embracing Uncertainty with Grace

Navigating the complexities of the Somali region’s political landscape demands leaders who can embrace uncertainty with humility, recognizing that certainty is a luxury they cannot afford. Effective governance is built not on the arrogance of conviction but on the courage to question, listen, and adapt. In a region where tribal interests often overshadow institutional integrity, the path forward must prioritize evidence-based policymaking over ego-driven directives.

As Bertrand Russell so poignantly observed, anger in the face of contrary opinions is a warning sign—not a badge of honor. It signals that beliefs may be more about defending power than pursuing truth. For the leaders of the Somali region, the challenge is clear: to govern not with the false security of certitude but with the confidence to embrace dissent as a necessary ingredient for growth. Only by relinquishing the tyranny of certainty can the region hope to build a future that transcends the divisions of the past.

In the end, the true measure of leadership is not the ability to silence dissent but the willingness to engage with it thoughtfully and constructively. By transforming critique into a tool for progress rather than a threat to power, the Somali region can move towards a governance model that is not only resilient but also truly reflective of its people’s aspirations. AS

Mohamud A. Ahmed (Prof.) is a columnist, political analyst, and researcher at Greenlight Advisors Group, Somali Region State.