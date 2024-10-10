President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (left) and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki (right) seated together during an official meeting. (Photo: X/ Yemane G. Meskel)

Addis Abeba – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki held talks yesterday on “bilateral, regional, and international issues,” with a focus on Somalia’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to a statement from Eritrean Information Minister Yemane G. Meskel.

President Mohamud arrived in Asmara on 09 October for a three-day official visit, where he and his delegation, including Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, were welcomed by President Isaias at Asmara International Airport.

Yemane stated that the discussions emphasized the need to “bolster bilateral cooperation” between Somalia and Eritrea, particularly in strengthening Somalia’s “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity.” These elements were described as essential for Somalia’s “development” in the face of challenges over the past two decades.

The leaders also stressed the importance of building “strong and sovereign institutions,” including a “viable defense and security architecture.”

The talks took place amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, following Ethiopia’s memorandum of understanding with Somaliland on port access, which Somalia opposes.

Eritrea’s “modest contribution” to the training of the Somali National Army was acknowledged, and both leaders agreed to “expand their cooperation” in other key areas to support Somalia’s nation-building efforts.

This visit marks President Mohamud’s seventh trip to Eritrea since his election in 2022. AS